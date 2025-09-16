ETV Bharat / sports

Apollo Tyres Replaces Dream11 As Indian Cricket Team’s Jersey Sponsor Till 2027

Hyderabad: Apollo Tyres has replaced Dream11 as the jersey sponsor of the Indian team, forging an agreement till 2027, according to news agency PTI. The deal was agreed upon after BCCI terminated its contract with Dream11, following a ban on applications related to betting. Apollo Tyres will pay an amount of Rs 4.5 crores to the BCCI. Earlier, Dream11 used to pay a sum of Rs 4 Crores to the cricket board. The deal is worth Rs 579 crores for three years, surpassing the previous sum of Rs 358 crores.

The partnership between the two parties will provide significant visibility to the company with its name on the jerseys of the Indian team. The Indian team is playing without a sponsor in the ongoing Men’s Asia Cup, while the women’s team is also playing a three-match ODI series against Australia without sponsors.