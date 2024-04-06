Anupama, Tharun Win Kazakhstan International Challenge

author img

By PTI

Published : Apr 6, 2024, 7:51 PM IST

Indian shuttlers Anupama Upadhyaya and Tharun Mannepalli emerged as winners in Kazakhstan International Challenge.

Indian shuttlers Anupama Upadhyaya and Tharun Mannepalli emerged triumphant in women's and men's singles competition at the Kazakhstan International Challenger tournament on Saturday.

Astana (Kazakhstan): Indian shuttlers Anupama Upadhyaya and Tharun Mannepalli emerged champions in the women's and men's singles competition at the Kazakhstan International Challenge tournament in Uralsk on Saturday. The 19-year-old Anupama from Almora, who won the Polish International challenge last month, claimed her second successive title with a 21-15 21-16 win over compatriot Isharani Baruah in a 41-minute final.

The 22-year-old Tharun, who was runner-up at the senior national championships in Guwahati last December, beat eighth-seeded Malaysian Soong Joo Ven 21-10, 21-19 to register his maiden international title. In the mixed doubles final, the Indian pair of Sanjai Srivatsa Dhanraj and Maneesha K lost 21-9, 7-21, 12-21 to Malaysia's Wong Tien Ci and Lim Chiew Sien to sign off with a runner-up finish.

Anupama, the former senior national champion, has been in good form this week as she defeated fellow Indian Harshitaa Rout, Czech Republic's fifth seed Tereza Svabikova, compatriot Devika Sihag and Japan's Sorano Yoshikawa en route to the final. Anupama, a former junior world No. 1, has won the India International Challenge in 2021, the Polish Open (2022 and 2024) and the Tajikistan International Series in 2023.

Tharun also recorded some fine wins on the way to the summit clash, defeating compatriot Gagan Balyan, 2022 World Junior Championships silver medallist S Sankar Muthusamy, fourth-seeded Dmitriy Panarin of Kazakhstan and seventh seed Le Duc Phat of Vietnam.

Read More

  1. Satwik recovering from shoulder injury, pulls out of Badminton Asia Championships
  2. PV Sindhu Opts out of Thomas and Uber Cup Finals 2024 as BAI Announces Indian Squad
  3. Thomas Cup 2024: Defending champion India placed with Indonesia in Group C

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Home-Cooked Veg Thali Price Rose By 7% And Non-Veg-Thali Declined By 7% Y-O-Y In March

With Crew, Tabu yet Again Affirms Her Three-decade Reign of Versatility

Attacks on the CPEC are an Embarrassment

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.