Anshuman Gaekwad Suffering From Blood Cancer; Ex-teammates Approach BCCI For Financial Aid

Former India cricketer and coach Anshuman Gaekwad is suffering from blood cancer currently and his ex-teammates have approached the Board of Contol for Cricket in India (BCCI) for help. Also, it is learned that the former cricketers are keen on helping him in whatever way possible besides BCCI's aid.

Anshuman Gaekwad Blood Cancer
File Photo: Anshuman Gaekwad (IANS Pictures)

Kolkata: Former India cricketer and coach Anshuman Gaekwad is suffering from blood cancer and is in dire straits. The former cricketer, who has represented India in 40 Tests and 15 ODIs, was being treated at the King's College in London for a few days. Gaekwad's former teammate and colleague Dilip Vengsarkar gave an insight of how the former India coach has been keeping.

"He was treated in London till a few days ago, but the family has brought him back to Baroda and he is keeping well at the moment," Vengsarkar told ETV Bharat on Tuesday evening.

Vengsarkar admitted that a few friends of the 71-year-old Gaekwad are leaving no stone unturned to help the former teammate in such a troubling phase.

"We have asked for help and approached the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for financial help... And I think the board will surely help. Let's see how it goes," the 68-year-old former India skipper and chief selector said.

It is learned that the former cricketers have already planned to help him in whatever way they can besides the financial aid from the BCCI. The BCCI honchos are currently stuck in the West Indies for the last two days along with the T20 World Cup winning team members thanks to Hurricane Beryl — a category 4 hurricane. They are all likely to return to India on Wednesday.

Besides representing the country from 1975 to 1987, Gaekwad also coached Team India twice — first in 1997 to 1999 and then again in 2000. Maestro Sachin Tendulkar was the captain when Gaekwad coached the Men in Blue. He was the coach of India when Anil Kumble claimed all 10 wickets in a Test match at the Feroz Shah Kotla to script an unsurmountable record in the annals of cricket history.

