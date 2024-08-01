ETV Bharat / sports

Former India Cricketer And Coach Anshuman Gaekwad Dies At 71 After Long Battle With Cancer

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Aug 1, 2024, 6:25 AM IST

Updated : Aug 1, 2024, 11:08 AM IST

Anshuman Gaekwad (71), son of late Dattajirao Gaekwad passed away on Wednesday, July 31 at around 10 PM. He played 269 first class matches in which he scored 12,136 runs with 225 as his highest score.

a
After his retirement in 1982, Gaekwad led the Indian squad for two terms, from 1997 to 1999 and from 2000 to 2001. (ANI)

Hyderabad: Former India player and coach Anshuman Gaekwad, who was battling blood cancer, lost the battle and passed away on Wednesday, July 31. A senior Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) official told ETV Bharat, "Anshuman Gaekwad passed away at around 10 PM and his funeral will be held on August 1, in the morning."

Anshuman Gaekwad (71), son of late Dattajirao Gaekwad, appeared in 40 Tests for India in which he scored 1985 runs. He also played 15 ODIs in which he scored 269 runs. He played 269 first class matches in which he scored 12136 runs with 225 as his highest score. Gaikwad's highest score in Tests was 201.

Gaekwad also served the Indian team as its coach and when star spinner took 10 wickets in an innings against Pakistan in New Delhi, Gaekwad was in the dressing room. The former batter also worked as a Cricket Advisory Committee member along with former India skipper Kapil Dev and former women's cricketer Shantha Rangaswamy.

His former teammates including World Cup winning skipper Kapil Dev had appealed to the Board to give him financial assistance, after which the BCCI has granted a financial aid of Rs 1 crore. Tributes poured in for Gaekwad, who was respected in the cricket community.

Life As A Coach: After his retirement in 1982, Gaekwad coached the Indian squad for two terms, from 1997 to 1999 and from 2000 to 2001. India also finished as the 2000 Champions Trophy runners-up under his guidance. In the 1990s, Gaekwad also held the positions of president of the Indian Cricketers' Association and national selector.

He also had a brief stint with the Kenyan men's national squad. In 2018, the BCCI presented him with the Col. C. K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award. Gaekwad was offered a full-time position in 2009, but he turned it down for personal reasons.

Read More:

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics | Manika Batra Exits From Women's Singles; Suffers Loss Against Japanese Opponent
  2. Champions Trophy 2025 | India Has Never Toured Pakistan Since 2008 and Rajiv Shukla's Recent Statement Might Extend The Gap

Hyderabad: Former India player and coach Anshuman Gaekwad, who was battling blood cancer, lost the battle and passed away on Wednesday, July 31. A senior Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) official told ETV Bharat, "Anshuman Gaekwad passed away at around 10 PM and his funeral will be held on August 1, in the morning."

Anshuman Gaekwad (71), son of late Dattajirao Gaekwad, appeared in 40 Tests for India in which he scored 1985 runs. He also played 15 ODIs in which he scored 269 runs. He played 269 first class matches in which he scored 12136 runs with 225 as his highest score. Gaikwad's highest score in Tests was 201.

Gaekwad also served the Indian team as its coach and when star spinner took 10 wickets in an innings against Pakistan in New Delhi, Gaekwad was in the dressing room. The former batter also worked as a Cricket Advisory Committee member along with former India skipper Kapil Dev and former women's cricketer Shantha Rangaswamy.

His former teammates including World Cup winning skipper Kapil Dev had appealed to the Board to give him financial assistance, after which the BCCI has granted a financial aid of Rs 1 crore. Tributes poured in for Gaekwad, who was respected in the cricket community.

Life As A Coach: After his retirement in 1982, Gaekwad coached the Indian squad for two terms, from 1997 to 1999 and from 2000 to 2001. India also finished as the 2000 Champions Trophy runners-up under his guidance. In the 1990s, Gaekwad also held the positions of president of the Indian Cricketers' Association and national selector.

He also had a brief stint with the Kenyan men's national squad. In 2018, the BCCI presented him with the Col. C. K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award. Gaekwad was offered a full-time position in 2009, but he turned it down for personal reasons.

Read More:

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics | Manika Batra Exits From Women's Singles; Suffers Loss Against Japanese Opponent
  2. Champions Trophy 2025 | India Has Never Toured Pakistan Since 2008 and Rajiv Shukla's Recent Statement Might Extend The Gap
Last Updated : Aug 1, 2024, 11:08 AM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ANSHUMAN GAEKWADANSHUMAN GAEKWAD DEATHANSHUMAN GAEKWAD DIESANSHUMAN GAEKWAD NEWSANSHUMAN GAEKWAD

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Female Sharks Make Babies Alone In Italy

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.