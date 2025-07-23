Anshul Kamboj And December 6 'Test' Connection

Manchester: Anshul Kamboj from Haryana became the 318th Test player for India. He was handed the Test cap by former India wicket-keeper Deep Dasgupta before the start of the fourth Test against England at Manchester.

Kamboj, a right-handed speedster, is the latest addition to the December 6 club for India in Tests. He is the sixth player born on December 6, who is now playing for India in the longest format of the game.

He was born in the year 2000. Before Anshul, five Indian players - former India pacer Rudra Pratap Singh (December 6, 1985), flamboyant all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (December 6, 1988), batter Karun Nair (December 6, 1991), paces spearhead Jasprit Bumrah (December 6, 1993) and aggressive right-handed batter Shreyas Iyer (December 6, 1994), who were born on December 6, have represented India in Tests.

Anshul also comes from the same state as legendary Kapil Dev and climbed the ranks through the domestic circuit. Drafted into the squad just before the fourth Test, Anshul made to the playing XI.

In 1990, former India leg-spinner Anil Kumble was the last Indian to make his Test debut in Manchester. Coincidentally, both Kumble and Kamboj have a 10-wicket haul in First Class cricket.

Ben Stokes-led England won the toss and put the visitors into bat at Old Trafford, the venue for the fourth Test of the five-match series. India are trailing 1-2 in the series after losing the first and the third Test. The Shubman Gill-led side managed to win the second Test.

India made three changes to their playing XI, roping in Sai Sudharsan, Kamboj and all-rounder Shardul Thakur, in place of Karun Nair, Akash Deep and Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Also, India has lost all four tosses in the ongoing series.