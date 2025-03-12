Another Back Injury In Same Spot Could End Jasprit Bumrah's Career: Shane Bond

Hyderabad: Mumbai Indians bowling coach Shane Bond has issued a warning to the Indian cricket team management, saying that another back injury in the same spot could turn out to be a potential career-ender for pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

Bumrah is currently struggling with a back injury that he sustained during the Australia tour for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where he played all 5 tests and missed the Champions Trophy 2025. He has had a previous history of dealing with back issues and missed the T20 World Cup 2022 and underwent surgery in 2023.

Speaking to Cricinfo, Bond said that Bumrah should not play for more than two matches consecutively during the England tour and believes that it would be interesting to see how BCCI and Indian cricket team management handle the pacer would be key to his future. Bond feels that another injury in the same spot would be risky as it would be difficult to have surgery once again.

"He's too valuable for the next World Cup and stuff. So you'd be looking at five Tests in England. I wouldn't want to be playing him in any more than two in a row. Coming out of the back end of the IPL into a Test match is going to be a huge risk. And so how do they manage that is going to be key."

"They may say, look, it's four Test matches in total. Or three. If we can get him through the English summer and he's fit, we can probably then go with some confidence that we can carry him across the rest of the formats. So that's hard because he is your best bowler, but if he has another injury in the same spot, that could be a career-ender, potentially, because I'm not sure you can have surgery on that spot again," said Bond.

While Bond acknowledged that Bumrah will be fine, he said that the transition from IPL to World Test Championship (WTC) matches will be a risk.

"Look, I think Booms will be fine, but it's just that [workload] management [matters]," Bond told ESPNCricinfo. "Looking at the tours and the schedule going forward, where are the opportunities to give him a break, but really where are the danger periods? And often it is that the [transition from] IPL to the Test championship will be a risk."

Bumrah is expected to be back in the IPL for the Mumbai Indians. Bumrah has stepped up his recovery at the NCA.