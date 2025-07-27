Pet Dog Gets Involved In Winning Celebrations As Anna Kalinskaya Beats Emma Raducanu In Washington Open

Hyderabad: Anna Kalinskaya continued her incredible run in the Washington Open, beating British Tennis star Emma Raducanu with a straight-set win over her rival. She defeated Raducanu by 6-4, 6-3 at the William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Centre. It was a dominant win for the Russian athlete, but the victory became more memorable as her pet dog Bella joined her on court in winning celebrations.

The dog engaged in winning celebrations

The dog followed the Russian tennis star around the court, wagging her tail after the triumph. She was lifted into the air by Kalinskaya to the roar of the crowd. The same ritual was repeated just a day before, as Bella had joined her owner on court after her quarter-final triumph over Clara Tauson.

Bella’s surprise run on the court was caught by the camera, and it went viral in quick time, grabbing the eyeballs of the spectators. Fans loved the heartwarming moment, and they expressed their joy at the incident.

Anna Kalinskaya to face Canada’s Leylah Fernandez

Anna Kalinskaya has set up a final clash against Leylah Fernandez of Canada, outplaying Emma Raducanu 6-4, 6-3. After a strong start from both players, Kalinskaya cruises ahead. She secured the first break to take a lead of 5-4 in the first set. She then served out the opening set, bagging the first set. In the second set, Russian pulled ahead after an exchange of early breaks and maintained her lead to win the contest.