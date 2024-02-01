Ankita Raina, Rutuja Bhosale among 4 Indians to receive wild cards for L&T Mumbai Open

Mumbai: With the aim of providing level playing opportunities and world-class competition to Indian players, Ankita Raina, Sahaja Yamalapalli and Rutuja Bhosale, India's top three ranked women, and promising teenager Vaishnavi Adkar have been awarded the singles main draw wild cards at the L&T Mumbai Open WTA 125K Series Tennis Championships.

The tournament is being organised by the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) and the Cricket Club of India (CCI). Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Organising Committee members, Sanjay Khandare and Pravin Darade stated, “We are happy to get this world-class event back to India to provide world-class competition to our players."

"Our players do not get to play such high-level events due to various reasons and that is why we decided to organise this event here so at least 8 to 10 Indians can get a chance to gain valuable WTA points and thereby improve their world rankings,” added Khandare and Darade.

Prashant Sutar, Chairman of MSLTA, thanked the Maharashtra Government for their continued support. “With government support, we are launching 'Lakshyavedh' project for Maharashtra players. Under this initiative, we have joined hands with JC Ferrero Academy to start a world-class tennis academy in Pune.”

MSLTA President Bharat Oza said, "In 2023-2024, MSLTA has organised international tournaments worth over ₹3.5 crores in the women’s and men’s categories at Solapur, Navi Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune and Mumbai. This is the highest by any association in India. The L&T Mumbai Open is the biggest tennis event on the Indian Calendar this year.”

MSLTA Secretary Sunder Iyer updated that the qualifying rounds for the event will be played on February 3 and 4 while the main draw matches will start on February 5 with the finals being held February 11.

"A 10-member international officiating team led by Grand Slam supervisor Kerrilyn Kramer, of Australia, will be working at the event. Sheetal Iyer, of India, will be the referee of the event while Leena Nageshkar will be the chief of officials for the event,” he added. The tournament will be played at the Cricket Club of India in south Mumbai.