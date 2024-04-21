Anita-Kongannapalle Narayana Secure 2024 Paris Para-Olympics Quota In Rowing

South Korea: India's para-rowers Anita and Kongannapalle Narayana on Sunday scripted history by booking their berth for the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics, scheduled to start on July 26, at the Paralympic Qualification Regatta held in South Korea.

Para rowers Anita and Kongannapalle Narayana emerged victorious in the Mix Double Sculls event (PR3 Mix2x) at the 2024 World Rowing Asian and Oceanian Olympic and Paralympic Qualification.

With exceptional performance, the talented duo finished first in the final with an impressive timing of 7:50:80 to secure their ticket to Paris by solidifying India's presence on the global para-rowing stage.

Anita was the first woman to be trained by the Army Rowing Node (ARN), with another girl joining the ranks, signifying a progressive shift in the sport's landscape. Indian rowers pair Anita and Narayana Konganapalle previously bagged a silver medal in the PR3 Mixed Doubles Sculls at the 4th Asian Para Games.

The mixed doubles pair made a podium finish with an incredible timing of 8:50.71, making a significant contribution to help India register historic to para-athletes who surpassed the 100 medals mark, further solidifying India's presence in the global para-sporting arena.