Watch: KKR All-rounder Andre Russell Makes Bollywood Debut With 'Ladki Tu Kamaal Ki' Song

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 22 hours ago

Andre Russell made bollywood debut today.
File Photo: Andre Russell(Source: AP)

Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Andre Russell has made his Bollywood debut with 'Ladki Tu Kamaal Ki' on Thursday. The cricketer is seen with actress Avika Gor in the video which was released on Thursday.

Hyderabad: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder and West Indian cricketer Andre Russell made his entry in Bollywood with 'Ladki Tu Kamaal Ki' song. In a video which lasts for two minutes and 58 seconds, Russell can be seen along with actress Avika Gor. The Bollywood number is written, composed, sung and directed by Palaash Muchhal. The Caribbean cricketer has given his voice to the song.

With the video, Russell followed in the footsteps of another West Indies legend Chris Gayle, who starred in a Bollywood song 'Jamaica to India' by Emiway Bantai.

Russell began his second career as a recording artist 'Dre Russ' in 2014. He released two singles in November which includes a collaboration with Beenie Man.

Russell married American model Jassym Lora in 2016 and the have a daughter. The all-rounder has represented his national side in one Test, 56 ODIs and 75 T20Is so far.

Russell has been in splendid form in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 amassing 198 runs with a strike rate of 186.79. With the ball, he has picked 13 wickets. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be hoping a stellar performance from their power-hitter so that the team can clinch the title.

Overall, the 36-year-old has garnered 2,460 runs in 123 IPL games and 13 wickets. He is only the second cricketer after all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja with over 2,000 runs and 100-plus scalps.

