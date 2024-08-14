‘Don’t Think Money Is Issue’: Andre Russell Reveals The Reason Behind Players Not Opting For Red-ball Cricket

Hyderabad: Caribbean all-rounder Andre Russell has shared his views around the waning popularity of Test cricket saying young cricketers are not interested in playing Test cricket anymore and money is not the issue.

Players choosing limited formats over Test cricket has been a big issue for West Indies for many years. Cricketers like Russell who are popular with various T20 leagues have often chosen to stay away from Test cricket. Most recently in December 2023, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder and Kyle Mayers turned down the central contracts offered by Cricket West Indies. However, they made themselves available for the T20s.

Reflecting on the players staying away from Test cricket, Russell said that money is not an issue but youngsters are not interested in playing Test cricket due to the number of T20 leagues played worldwide.

"I don't think it's the money, I don't think money is the issue. Based on the amount of T20 and leagues around the world, I think a lot of players are just not interested in playing Tests," he told Press Association in a recent interview.

West Indies were swept 3-0 in England by the hosts. The team then drew the first Test of the ongoing series against South Africa in Port of Spain. Russell, Shimron Hetmyer, Pooran, Rovman Powell and Kieron Pollard were some of the Caribbean players who played in the Hundred when the last Test match was being played in July. Pooran, Powell and Pollard haven’t played red-ball cricket while Russell and Hetmyer have played 1 and 16 Test fixtures respectively.

Russell also opined that the big stage must arrive in Test cricket for youngsters to prefer them.

"I'm always excited watching the other West Indian batters, especially when they're hitting boundary after boundary," Russell said. "As long as you can do well from contracts outside your nation I think they are going to grab that opportunity but everyone wants to play on the big stage,” he added.

"So, if the big stage comes in Test cricket, I know youngsters will be happy to play. I just don't think it's about money or anything like that."