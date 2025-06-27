Andre Russell Etches His Name In Record Books; Joins Chris Gayle And Kieron Pollard In Elite List

Hyderabad: Star West Indies all-rounder Chris Gayle has scripted a unique feat in T20 cricket during Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025. He scripted the record during the match between the Washington Freedom and Los Angeles Knight Riders and was included in an elite list in the shortest format of the game.

After going through a rough patch in the earlier matches of the tournament, Russell finally came up with an explosive knock of 30 runs from 13 deliveries. Thanks to Andre Fletcher’s century, which helped the Knight Riders post 213/4.

The third cricketer to smash 750 sixes

Russell has become the third batter to hit 750 sixes after Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard. Coming into the match, the right-handed batter needed a couple of sixes, and he reached the milestone by hitting three sixes during his stay at the crease.

Gayle is at the top of the list with 1056 sixes, while Pollard is at the second position with 916 sixes.

Freedom won on the last delivery

Russell’s explosive cameo went in vain as the team lost the fixture, as the opposition chased the target of 214. Russell bowled the 20th over for Knight Riders, and the scores were tied by the penultimate delivery. On the last ball, Jason Holder dropped Glenn Phillips’ catch at mid-on, and the team won by five wickets.

Phillips played a knock of unbeaten 33 runs from 23 deliveries while Obus Pienaar scored 23 runs from 16 deliveries. Freedom have won five out of the six matches they have played so far. On the other hand, the Los Angeles Knight Riders have suffered five defeats in six matches.