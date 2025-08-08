Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025: Only Fourth Series In Last 25 Years To Achieve This Unique Feat

Hyderabad: With the introduction of the World Test Championship (WTC), Test cricket has become more result-oriented than ever. Batters are scoring runs at a quicker rate, and also, matches very rarely last till five days in the modern era. Also, with the introduction of the WTC cycle, teams try to amass as many points as possible by getting results. However, the recent five-match series between India and England was different from the norm as all the contests of the series went into the fifth day of the proceedings. The series marked only the fourth instance since 2000 when all five matches of the series went till the last day.

India vs England, 2025

The series marked only the fourth time since 2000 when all Test matches of a five-match series went until the last day. Also, the margins of victories were close, and the narrowest of them came in the last match, where India won by just six runs.

The series ended in a 2-2 draw after ups and downs. Every match of the series was exciting, and a fiery spell from Siraj and Chris Woakes walking in to bat despite getting his hand fractured made the climax very exciting.

Shubman Gill was the highest run-scorer of the series, scoring 754 runs with an average of 75.40. Mohammed Siraj picked 23 wickets and was the highest wicket-taker in the series.

Australia vs England 2017/18

The series was dominated by Australia, but the notable thing about the series was that all matches went down to the last day. Australia won the series 4-0 by scoring victories with margins of 10 wickets, 120 runs, an innings and 41 runs, and an innings and 123 runs. Steven Smith was the leading run-scorer with a tally of 687 runs at 137.40, while Pat Cummins was the highest wicket-taker with 23 scalps from nine innings.

Ashes 2017 (AFP)

South Africa vs England 2004/05

England won the thrilling five-match Test series against South Africa by 2-1. Three matches churned out results, while two of them ended in a draw. Andrew Strauss scored 656 runs from 10 innings with an average of 72.88, while Matthew Hoggard picked 26 wickets from 10 innings. Jacques Kallis was the highest run-getter, scoring 625 runs with an average of 69.44. Makhaya Ntini took 25 wickets across 10 innings.

England vs South Africa (AFP)

West Indies vs South Africa 2001

South Africa won the five-match series against the Caribbean team by 2-1 on home soil. The South African team won the second and fourth Test by 2nd and 4th match by 69 and 82 runs respectively. West Indies won the fifth Test by 130 runs.

Herschelle Gibbs was the top run-getter, accruing 464 runs, while Courtney Walsh was the highest wicket-taker with 25 scalps from 10 innings. Daryll Cullinan was the leading run-scorer for South Africa, amassing 459 runs.