Anandkumar Velkumar Wins India's First-Ever Gold At World Speed Skating Championships in China

New Delhi: Indian skater Anandkumar Velkumar created history by winning India's first-ever gold medal at the Speed Skating World Championships 2025 in China on Monday.

The 22-year-old athlete clinched gold in the Senior Men's 1000, Sprint event at the championships. Velkumar clocked 1:24.924 to secure the top spot, becoming India's first world champion in the sport.

The triumph just came days after Velkumar had secured a historic bronze in the 500 m sprint event in the same championship event at Beidaihe, clocking 43.072s to claim India's first senior world championship medal. The icing on the cake for India was some additional success in junior competition, with youngster Krish Sharma securing a 1,000 m sprint gold medal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Velkumar for his achievement and said it will inspire youngsters in the country.