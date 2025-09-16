Anandkumar Velkumar Wins India's First-Ever Gold At World Speed Skating Championships in China
Anandkumar Velkumar created history by winning India's first-ever world championship gold in speed skating at the 2025 World Championships in China.
Published : September 16, 2025 at 12:39 PM IST
New Delhi: Indian skater Anandkumar Velkumar created history by winning India's first-ever gold medal at the Speed Skating World Championships 2025 in China on Monday.
The 22-year-old athlete clinched gold in the Senior Men's 1000, Sprint event at the championships. Velkumar clocked 1:24.924 to secure the top spot, becoming India's first world champion in the sport.
The triumph just came days after Velkumar had secured a historic bronze in the 500 m sprint event in the same championship event at Beidaihe, clocking 43.072s to claim India's first senior world championship medal. The icing on the cake for India was some additional success in junior competition, with youngster Krish Sharma securing a 1,000 m sprint gold medal.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Velkumar for his achievement and said it will inspire youngsters in the country.
"Proud of Anandkumar Velkumar for winning the Gold at the Senior Men's 1000m Sprint in the Speed Skating World Championships 2025. His grit, speed and spirit have made him India's first World Champion in skating. His accomplishment will inspire countless youngsters. Congratulations to him and best wishes for all future endeavours," PM Modi said in a post on X.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also lauded Velukmar's victory, terming it a landmark moment in Indian sports.
"Heartiest congratulations to Anandkumar Velkumar on creating history by becoming the first Indian to win a gold medal at the Speed Skating World Championships 2025. Clinching the Senior Men’s 1000m Sprint title with an exceptional timing, he has made the nation immensely proud. A landmark moment for Indian sports that will inspire generations. Wishing him greater success in the years ahead," Singh said in a post on X.
Sports enthusiasts across the country have also lauded his success, describing it as a proud moment for India on the global sports map.
