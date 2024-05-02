Amul To Sponsor USA Men's National Cricket Team In Upcoming T20 World Cup

By PTI

Published : May 2, 2024, 8:15 PM IST

USA will start their campaign in T20 WC 2024 with match against Canada.
Amul has become the lead sponsor for USA Men's Cricket Team. (IANS)

In a positive development for USA Cricket, Amul brand has become the lead sponsor for the USA Men's cricket team for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

New Delhi: Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets dairy products under the Amul brand, has become a lead sponsor for a USA cricket men's team in the upcoming T20 World Cup. In a statement, GCMMF said that Amul has joined as the Lead Arm sponsor of USA Cricket men's national cricket team for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

The ICC tournament will commence on June 1 this year with the opening match scheduled between USA and Canada in Dallas, TX. As co-hosts of this major ICC event, the USA will make its debut appearance in this global championship. This association with GCMMF signifies a significant step towards expanding and popularizing cricket across the nation.

"Having initiated its association with international cricket back in 2011 through the Netherlands' cricket team, Amul has maintained a strong bond with the sport by supporting various international teams in numerous ICC events," the statement said.

Venu Pisike, Chairman of USA Cricket, said, "We are pleased to have Amul on board as the lead arm sponsor for the upcoming and eagerly awaited ICC Cricket T20 World Cup 2024." Jayen Mehta, Managing Director of GCMMF, said that milk is the world's original energy drink and is consumed by sportspersons around the world.

"For more than 25 years Amul products like Butter, Ghee, Ice cream and Shrikhand have been consumed in USA and now we are pleased to announce the launch of Amul Fresh Milk across America.".

USA Cricket is the National Federation for Cricket in the United States as recognized by the International Cricket Council. GCMMF is the world's largest farmer-owned dairy cooperative with 3.6 million farmers, responsible for marketing Amul milk and milk products across 50+ countries. The USD 10 billion dairy cooperative collects 3.2 million litres of milk every day and distributes annually over 22 billion packs of Amul products which include milk, butter, cheese, ghee, and Ice cream among many others.

