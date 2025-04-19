Amid IPL 2025, BCCI Ban Franchise Owner For Match-Fixing Attempt

Mumbai: Justice (Retd) Arun Mishra, the Ombudsman of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Friday imposed a lifetime ban on Gurmeet Singh Bhamrah, the owner of a Mumbai T20 League team, for violating BCCI's Anti-Corruption Code over allegations of attempting to fix a match.

Arun Mishra, a former judge of the Supreme Court of India, said that corrupt practices such as match-fixing must be dealt with strictly. He imposed the highest prescribed punishment on Bhamrah.

Apart from the Mumbai T20 League, Gurmeet Singh Bhamrah was also associated with the now-defunct GT20 Canada tournament. According to the order of the BCCI Ombudsman, posted on the BCCI website, the case pertains to the semi-final of the second season of the Mumbai T20 League in 2019. Bhamrah made a match-fixing attempt by approaching a former India pacer, Dhawal Kulkarni, who reported the matter to the concerned agencies.

File photo of Justice (Retd) Arun Mishra (ANI)

Following the player's report of the incident, the BCCI's Anti-Corruption Bureau conducted an inquiry, during which Bhamrah was "found guilty". The matter was then referred to the Ombudsman.

"Upon completion of the investigation, ACU submitted its report and wherein it recommended that the respondent be charged with article 2.1.3, 2.1.4, 2.4.1, read with article 2.5.1 and article 2.5.2 of the BCCI Anti-Corruption Code (hereinafter the 'Code') for participants. ACU further recommended that appropriate orders may be passed against the respondent under the provisions of Article 4 and Article 5 of the Code," the order said.

As per the BCCI's ACU Code, any offence under articles 2.1.1 or 2.1.2 or 2.1.3 or 2.1.4 shall lead to a minimum of five years and a maximum of a lifetime ban.

The order copy states that a person named Sonu Vasan approached Mumbai batter Bhavin Thakkar to fix matches at Bhamrah's behest. The players referred to Bhamrah as "Paaji".

"Transcript of the conversation shows that Sonu Vasan offered money and other benefits to Bhavin Thakkar at the behest of the respondent. Upon meriting the entire offer that he made on behalf of the respondent, Sonu Vasan told Bhavin Thakkar that whatever call Thakkar wishes to take in the matter, Vasan would relay it back to the respondent.

"Even before Thakkar's denial to be a part of wrongdoing, Vasan also mentioned that he was asked by 'Paaji' that incase Thakkar's reply was in the affirmative to the offer of under-performing/wrongdoing, 'Paaji' has asked that he i.e. the respondent could be joined in on the same telephone call," the order said.

Regarding the approach made to Kulkarni, the order merely states that his "statement was recorded by the ACU" without getting into the specifics.

Justice (Retd) Mishra provided detailed reasoning for upholding the charge of violating the Anti-Corruption Code and for imposing a lifetime ban on Bhamrah.