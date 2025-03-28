CSK vs RCB: Fans’ Obsession With Dhoni Does Not Serve Game Well, Opines Rayudu

Chennai: Former India captain MS Dhoni enjoys a massive fanbase, and the loud chants from the crowd when he walks into the field highlight his fame. Many former cricketers have expressed their awe at the kind of support Dhoni enjoys. However, former India batter Ambati Rayudu has come up with an unpopular opinion, saying fans’ obsession with MS Dhoni is not serving the game well, and it has become daunting for other batters to handle the crowd.

The 43-year-old Dhoni started batting at number 7 or 8 after quitting from international cricket in 2020 and he has been batting usually for 10 to 15 balls after walking in the middle. The fans go berserk when the former CSK skipper walks in to bat and the team’s fixture against Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025 was evident of it. Rayudu stated that this obsession with Dhoni doesn’t serve the game well.

"Internally, a lot of people used to feel that the crowd even though we also love MS Dhoni, and they also love MS Dhoni and we want to see him bat, but sometimes when you, as an individual, are going out to bat they are shouting from the crowd to… asking you to get out. Or they are anticipating or expecting you to get out,” he said to ESPNcricinfo.

“So it is quite strange, and I don't think it actually serves the game well to be very honest. All the (other) players are giving their best for the team as well, and they have put in a lot of sacrifice to be where they are. When things like that happen from their own crowd, I feel, maybe it can be avoided."

Rayudu further stated that CSK might struggle to pull the crowd after Dhoni hangs up his boots.

"It is quite evident, and rightly so, because that's the way the team has been set up and built over the years. He's rightly named Thala (leader), and he has been calling the shots in CSK, and it's come to a stage where people are madly in awe and in love of what he's done for CSK.” he added.

"(CSK) have not built up any other guy in the franchise to pull the crowds, because it has always revolved around MS Dhoni. That might come back to maybe bite them in terms of branding or getting the crowds in. So they will have to really think out of the box to make something happen."