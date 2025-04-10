ETV Bharat / sports

Ambati Rayudu Defends His Support For MS Dhoni Despite Criticism, Slams Trolls

Former India batter Ambati Rayudu has strongly responded to the criticism he has faced for supporting Chennai Super Kings (CSK) icon MS Dhoni.

Former India batter Ambati Rayudu has strongly responded to the criticism he has faced for supporting Chennai Super Kings (CSK) icon MS Dhoni.
Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja (ANI)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : April 10, 2025 at 5:46 PM IST

Hyderabad: Former Indian cricketer, Ambati Rayudu, has hit back at trolls for his recent comments lauding former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and India captain MS Dhoni.

Rayudu faced a lot of criticism after he compared Dhoni to a "war hero with a sword" during the Hindi commentary broadcast during the game between CSK and Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) in Mullanpur.

Despite being trolled and receiving hate messages on social media, Rayudu stands by 'Thala' MS Dhoni.

Responding to the trolls and criticism, Rayudu took to X and wrote, "I was a Thala's fan. I am a Thala's fan I will always be a Thala's fan." He went on to stress that public opinion wouldn't change his mind about Dhoni. "No matter what anyone thinks or does. It will not make a one percent difference," he added.

"So please stop spending money on paid pr and donate that to charity. Lot of underprivileged people can benefit," he added.

During the match against PBKS, Rayudu had said Dhoni was "coming out with a sword, not the bat." He had further added that "the sword will be wielded tonight, and Dhoni's sword will be wielded."

Despite Sidhu's criticism of his choice of words for Dhoni, Rayudu had continued to express his admiration for the former captain. However, it wasn't the first time such incident has happened. Jatin Sapru, Virender Sehwag have also questioned Rayudu's comments in their sarcastic or cryptic manner.

This incident has sparked further discussions among fans and commentators alike.

