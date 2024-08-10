Aman Sehrawat Clinches Bronze In Wrestling, Becomes Youngest Indian To Win Medal At Olympics

Paris (France): Wrestler Aman Sehrawat clinched a bronze medal as he defeated Puerto Rican wrestler Darian Toi Cruz in the men's 57kg category playoff bout at the Paris Olympics 2024 here on Friday.

Aman won 13-5 Puerto Rican rival in the bronze medal match. With this triumph, he became the youngest Indian to win a medal for India at Olympics and kept India's streak of winning medal in wrestling going. He won a Olympic medal at 21 years 0 months and 24 days. Shuttler PV Sindhu won an Olympic medal at 21 years 4 months in Rio Games 2016.

Aman reached the bronze medal match after a challenging bout in the semi-finals where he faced Japan's Rei Higuchi, a former world champion and silver medallist from the Rio 2016 Olympics. Despite a valiant effort, Aman was defeated 10-0 via Technical Superiority by Higuchi.

Earlier in the competition, Aman displayed his skills and determination by winning his initial matches with ease. He defeated Macedonia’s Vladimir Egorov, a former European champion, with a 10-0 technical superiority in the pre-quarterfinal bout. Aman then advanced to outplay Albania's Zelimkhan Abakarov, a former world champion and fourth seed, with a 12-0 victory in the quarter-finals.

The 21-year-old was the lone wrestler competing in the men’s events at the Paris Games. He carried the hopes of a nation on his shoulders. He earned his spot in the Olympics by defeating Ravi Dahiya, the silver medallist from Tokyo 2020, in the Indian wrestling trials.