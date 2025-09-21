ETV Bharat / sports

Who Is Mithun Manhas? Dhoni’s Ex-CSK Teammate Who Is Set To Become President

File Photo: Mithun Manhas ( AFP )

Published : September 21, 2025

Hyderabad: Former Delhi skipper Mithun Manhas is all set to become president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The 45-year-old is set to script history by becoming the first uncapped player to become president of the cricket board. The deadline for filing nominations for the post closes on Sunday, with the elections on September 28 at the Annual General meeting of BCCI. The official announcement for the same will be made on Sunday. Who is Mithun Manhas? Manhas has administrative as well as cricketing experience. He was associated with the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) and has also represented the state in the BCCI.