Who Is Mithun Manhas? Dhoni’s Ex-CSK Teammate Who Is Set To Become President
Former Delhi captain Mithun Manhas is set to become the new BCCI president, replacing Roger Binny.
Published : September 21, 2025 at 4:03 PM IST
Hyderabad: Former Delhi skipper Mithun Manhas is all set to become president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The 45-year-old is set to script history by becoming the first uncapped player to become president of the cricket board.
The deadline for filing nominations for the post closes on Sunday, with the elections on September 28 at the Annual General meeting of BCCI. The official announcement for the same will be made on Sunday.
Who is Mithun Manhas?
Manhas has administrative as well as cricketing experience. He was associated with the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) and has also represented the state in the BCCI.
The BCCI President's top contentions are:— Indian Cricket (@IPL2025Auction) September 21, 2025
1. Mithun Manhas
2. Rajiv Shukla
3. Ravi Shastri pic.twitter.com/1bAmjGvbys
After making his domestic debut in the 1997/98 season, Manhas was one of the key middle-order batters. He captained the Delhi side in the domestic circuit, guiding them to the Ranji Trophy title in 2007-08, scoring 921 runs with an average of 57.76. In 2015, he switched from Delhi to Jammu and Kashmir.
Overall, Manhas featured in 157 first-class matches, scoring 9714 runs including 27 centuries. He has also played 130 List A matches, racking up 4126 runs and 1170 runs from 91 T20 matches.
Manhas in IPL
He has also represented three different franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He played for Delhi Daredevils from 2008 to 2010 and then moved to the now-defunct Pune Warriors from 2011 to 2013. He played under the captaincy of MS Dhoni for Chennai Super Kings in 2014. He has scored 514 runs in the tournament with an average of 22.34
🚨 NEW BCCI REGIME 🚨— HEMANT GAUTAM (@indian_Cricket4) September 20, 2025
Mithun Manhas – President 🏏
Rajeev Shukla – Vice President 🙌
Devajit Saikia – Secretary 🔥
New Team, New Decisions…!!! ✨#h1bvisa #BCCI pic.twitter.com/qF2opmHH6O
In 2017, he returned to the tournament as an assistant coach of the Punjab Kings. He also worked as the batting consultant with the Bangladesh Under-19 cricket team. He then worked as the assistant coach for RCB and works in the same role for the Gujarat Titans.