ETV Bharat / sports

All Records That Have Been Broken By Indian Athletes In Paris 2024 Olympics

Hyderabad: At the Paris Olympics, India won six medals - one silver and one bronze. This tally could increase to seven if the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) gives a decision in Vinesh Phogat's favour. However, India's performance fell short in comparison to the Tokyo Olympics where India clinched a total of seven medals including a gold in athletics.

The fortnight began with high hopes for two medals from Manu Bhaker, but it ended on a disappointing note with Reetika Hooda being eliminated from the women's 76 kg wrestling quarterfinal despite the scores being level at 1-1. Reetika's opponent won the quarterfinal bout via the last-point scored rule.

Here's a summary of India's performance at the Paris Olympics in numbers:

1 - Manu Bhaker became the first Indian to win multiple medals in the same edition since independence, Norman Pritchard also achieved this feat in Paris in 1900. Manu also became the first woman to clinch a medal in a shooting event while the mixed team pair of the 22-year-old Manu and Sarabjot Singh were the first team to bag a medal in the Olympics for India.

2 - Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Mirabai Chanu could have joined the multiple medallists club of Neeraj Chopra, Manu Bhaker and the hockey team but missed out on a medal by 2kgs after she failed to lift 114kg in her last attempt (or 1kg to level things).

6* - Manu Bhaker, Manu Bhaker-Sarabjot Singh, Swapnil Kusale, India men’s hockey team, Neeraj Chopra and Aman Sehrawat contributed to India’s six medals. Vinesh could add one more (Silver).

6 - A total of six athletes including Arjun Babuta, Mirabai Chanu, Lakshya Sen, the mixed shooting team of Anant Jeet Singh Naruka-Maheshwari Chauhan and archers Ankita Bhakat-Dhiraj Bommadevara finished in fourth place and missed out on a medal.