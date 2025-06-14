WTC Final: Records Galore On Day 3 As Temba Bavuma And Aiden Markram Put South Africa In Strong Position

Hyderabad: South Africa have put themselves in a strong position after three days of exciting action in the World Test Championship final against Australia at the iconic venue of Lord’s, London. The duo of Temba Bavuma and Aiden Markram’s formed a solid partnership to leave the Proteas with only 69 runs to go and eight wickets in hand. The South African batters dominated the second and third session of the day to tilt the game in their favour and Australia will now have to produce a bowling masterclass to manage a win.

The proceedings also saw multiple records being broken with the highlight reel mostly occupied by Markram who played a knock of unbeaten 102 runs.

Markram becomes third batter to hit hundred in WTC Final

Markam stepped up in the clutch situation by hitting a scintillating hundred against Australia in the final of the World Test Championship. He played an almost near-perfect innings and became the first-ever WTC final centurion for his country. Also, he became the third batter to hit a hundred in the WTC final after Travis Head and Steve Smith.

Head played a knock of 163 against India in the 2023 final while Smith amassed 121 runs against India in the same match as well.

Also, Markram became the first-ever South African to score a century in any ICC final. He became the first opener to smash a century in the WTC final as well. He was the first South African to score a century for the national side in the ICC Men’s finals.

The right-handed batter became the first batter after 29 years to score a century against Australia in an ICC final.

Rabada joins Gordon Greenidge in rare feat

Rabada already has his name in the away end after taking five-wicket haul against England in 2022 clocking the figures of 5/52. However, the right-arm pacer inked his name on the home board as South Africa were considered a home team after concluding the league stage of the WTC at the top of the points table.

Rabada picked a five-wicket haul in the first innings and stuck to the custom of honoring the bowlers who have taken five wickets with their names in the gold lettering. Thus, Rabada now has a rare feat of becoming second player to do so after West Indies’ Gordon Greenidge.

Highest 10th wicket stand in major ICC final

Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood formed a 59-run partnership for the 10th wicket for the Australian team. The contributions from the lower order batter helped Australia set the target of 282 runs for the South African side. The duo went past the pair of Dennis Lillee and Jeff Thomson. The Australian duo had formed a partnership of 41 runs against West Indies at Lord's in 1975.