Alistair Cook, AB de Villiers And Neetu David Inducted In ICC Hall Of Fame

Hyderabad: Neetu David has become the second Indian woman cricketer to be inducted into the International Cricket Council (ICC) Hall of Fame. She has been named in the Hall of Fame list along with AB de Villiers and Alistair Cook.

David, one of the quality spinners in the women’s cricket is known for her spell against England in 1995 when she clocked bowling figures of 8/53. The 47-year-old is the second-highest wicket-taker for India with 141 wickets from 97 matches in the ODI cricket.

“It is truly an honor to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame, something that I consider to be the highest recognition available to anyone who puts on their national team jersey,” David said.

“This comes after a lifetime of dedication to this great sport and it caps a very special journey for me to get to this point,” she added.

Cook has been a prolific run-scorer, especially in red-ball cricket, He has scored 12,472 Test runs with an average of 45.35 while amassing 3,204 ODI runs with an average of 36.40.