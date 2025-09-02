‘You’re an AI-generated player': Alexander Bublik Says To Jannik Sinner After Humiliating Defeat In Round Of 16

Hyderabad: Janik Sinner’s impressive run continued on Monday night as the World number one beat Alexander Bublik. However, his victory was not the talking point, but the manner in which he defeated his Kazakh opponent caught the eye of many. He produced a clinical, near-perfect display to score a victory in three sets and 81 minutes. It was a quick demolition job for the Italian athlete as he won the match by 6-1, 6-1, 6-1.

The dominant win deserved an equally matching praise. Notably, his opponent, Bublik, came with the complaint saying, ‘You’re so good, this is insane. You’re like an AI-generated player’ when the two players embraced each other at the net.

Sinner was relentless from the first game, and he asserted his dominance with brilliant gameplay. He broke Bublik’s serve immediately and continued the scoring momentum throughout the match. He applied constant pressure with a sharp baseline play and brilliant consistency. Bublik found himself out of the rhythm and was overwhelmed by the precision and speed of the opponents.

What Sinner said after the match?

The stats also showcase the dominance asserted by the Italians throughout the contest. He broke Bublik eight times and won around 60 per cent of points on the Kazakhs’ serve.

“I felt like today I was playing some great tennis,” Sinner said in his post-match press conference. “I managed to break him very early, which gave me confidence to serve a little bit better and play from the back of the court a bit better.”

Speaking about Bublik’s game, Sinner said that there are some days when certain things don’t work.

“Sometimes we have days off where certain things don't work. Some players they have some problems behind the scenes—you never know. Obviously, people come here to see some great tennis matches, some great battles, and not always is that the case,” he added.

Sinner to play against Musetti in the quarterfinal

Sinner will now take on the 10th seed, Lorenzo Musetti. The 24-year-old has won the Australian Open and Wimbledon this year. He will be eyeing to win the third Slam of the year in this tournament. According to the ATP website, Sinner has played three matches against Musetti and has beaten him in Antwerp 2021 and the ATP Masters 1000 Monte-Carlo in 2023. In the match played at Barcelona in 2023, Musetti received a walkover from Sinner.