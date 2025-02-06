Alex Hales Overtakes Kieron Pollard To Become Second Highest Run-Scorer In T20 Cricket

Hyderabad: Alex Hales continued his run towards breaking Chris Gayle’s record of scoring the most runs in T20 cricket during the ILT20 match between Desert Vipers and Dubai Capitals on Wednesday. The right-handed batter surpassed Shoaib Malik and Kieron Pollard to become the second-highest run-getter in the shortest format. Hales was just two runs away from overtaking Malik while he needed 47 to pip Pollard.

He played a knock of 67 runs from 32 deliveries for the Desert Vipers in the ILT20 qualifier against Dubai Capitals. However, despite his impressive knock, he wasn’t able to take the team over the finish line as Sam Billings and Co. entered the final for the second consecutive season.

Most runs in T20 cricket

Chris Gayle (2005-2022) - 14,562 (in 455 innings) Alex Hales (2009-2025) - 13,558 (in 488 innings)* Kieron Pollard (2006-2025) - 13,537 (in 617 innings) Shoaib Malik (2005-2024) - 13,492 (in 510 innings) David Warner (2007-2025) - 12,909 (in 397 innings) Virat Kohli (2007-2024) - 12,886 (in 382 innings)

Hales is now only behind Chris Gayle in the list of highest run-getters in the shortest format. He has amassed 13,558 runs while playing for England, Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League, CPL, IPL and England’s T20 competition The Blast.

Riding on a fifty from Hales and cameos from Max Holden and Dan Lawrence, the Vipers posted a total of 189 in the playoff. Capitals then responded in an aggressive manner while hunting down the target. Gulbadin Naib, the Afghan all-rounder was the star of the show with a knock of 62 runs from 39 balls while Adam Rossington scored quickfire 44 runs.

Dasun Shanaka and Sikandar Raza provided the final touches for the team and helped them chase 21 runs from the last two overs. The Vipers will take on the winner of the eliminator which will be played between MI Emirates and Sharjah Warriorz.