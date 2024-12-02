ETV Bharat / sports

AL Nassr vs Al Sadd, AFC Champions League Live Streaming: Where To Watch AL Nassr vs Al Sadd Live Streaming?

Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr will lock horns with Qatari football club Al Sadd in their upcoming AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 clash on Monday.

Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr will lock horns with Qatari football club Al Sadd in their upcoming AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 clash on Monday.
AL Nassr vs Al Sadd, AFC Champions League Live Streaming Where To Watch AL Nassr vs Al Sadd Live Streaming (AFP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Hyderabad: AL-Nassr will take on Al Sadd in an AFC Champions League elite match at Al-Awwal Park on Monday, December 2, 2024. Al Nassr-led by Cristiano Ronaldo is currently third in Group A and will aim to clinch a victory in the game to boost their chances to ease their way out to the knockouts.

Match Facts

Al Nassr secured a 3-1 win over Al Gharafa in the previous outing

Al Sadd played a 1-1 draw against Al Hilal in the previous outing

Al Nassr are unbeaten in the previous four games against Al Sadd

Injury & Team News

Stefan Pioli’s side have two injury concerns in their squad. Aymeric Laporte is probably out of this game with a lack of match fitness while Sami Al-Najei is still sidelined due to a knee injury. The visitors Al Sadd have a fully fit squad to choose from which will be a big boost for Felix Sanchez’s side.

Head to Head

Total Matches – 8

Al Nassr – 3

Al Sadd – 2

Draws – 3

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play for Al-Nassr in the AFC Champions League?

Riding on a Cristiano Ronaldo brace, A-l-Nassr blanked Damac 2-0 in the Saudi Pro League.

When and Where to watch Al Nassr vs Al Sadd AFC Champions League live streaming?

The AFC Champions League Elite match between Al-Nassr and Al Sadd will take place on Monday, December 2.

Where will the Al-Nassr vs Al Sadd AFC Champions League Elite match take place?

The AFC Champions League Elite match between Al-Nassr and Al Sadd will take place at Al-Awwal Stadium.

At what time will the Al-Nassr vs Al Sadd AFC Champions League Elite match take place?

The AFC Champions League match between Al-Nassr and Al Sadd will start at 11:30 PM IST on Monday.

How to watch the live telecast of the Al-Nassr vs Al Sadd AFC Champions League Elite match in India?

The live telecast of the AFC Champions League Elite match between Al-Nassr and Al Sadd will be telecasted live on Sports18 Network in India. The match will start at 11:30 PM IST on Monday.

How to watch the live streaming of the Al-Nassr vs Al Sadd AFC Champions League Elite match in India?

The live streaming of the AFC Champions League Elite match between Al-Nassr and Al Sadd will be available on the FanCode app and website. The match will start at 11:30 PM IST on Monday.

Hyderabad: AL-Nassr will take on Al Sadd in an AFC Champions League elite match at Al-Awwal Park on Monday, December 2, 2024. Al Nassr-led by Cristiano Ronaldo is currently third in Group A and will aim to clinch a victory in the game to boost their chances to ease their way out to the knockouts.

Match Facts

Al Nassr secured a 3-1 win over Al Gharafa in the previous outing

Al Sadd played a 1-1 draw against Al Hilal in the previous outing

Al Nassr are unbeaten in the previous four games against Al Sadd

Injury & Team News

Stefan Pioli’s side have two injury concerns in their squad. Aymeric Laporte is probably out of this game with a lack of match fitness while Sami Al-Najei is still sidelined due to a knee injury. The visitors Al Sadd have a fully fit squad to choose from which will be a big boost for Felix Sanchez’s side.

Head to Head

Total Matches – 8

Al Nassr – 3

Al Sadd – 2

Draws – 3

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play for Al-Nassr in the AFC Champions League?

Riding on a Cristiano Ronaldo brace, A-l-Nassr blanked Damac 2-0 in the Saudi Pro League.

When and Where to watch Al Nassr vs Al Sadd AFC Champions League live streaming?

The AFC Champions League Elite match between Al-Nassr and Al Sadd will take place on Monday, December 2.

Where will the Al-Nassr vs Al Sadd AFC Champions League Elite match take place?

The AFC Champions League Elite match between Al-Nassr and Al Sadd will take place at Al-Awwal Stadium.

At what time will the Al-Nassr vs Al Sadd AFC Champions League Elite match take place?

The AFC Champions League match between Al-Nassr and Al Sadd will start at 11:30 PM IST on Monday.

How to watch the live telecast of the Al-Nassr vs Al Sadd AFC Champions League Elite match in India?

The live telecast of the AFC Champions League Elite match between Al-Nassr and Al Sadd will be telecasted live on Sports18 Network in India. The match will start at 11:30 PM IST on Monday.

How to watch the live streaming of the Al-Nassr vs Al Sadd AFC Champions League Elite match in India?

The live streaming of the AFC Champions League Elite match between Al-Nassr and Al Sadd will be available on the FanCode app and website. The match will start at 11:30 PM IST on Monday.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AFC CHAMPIONS LEAGUE LIVE STREAMINGAL NASSR AL SADD AFCWHERE TO WATCH AL NASSR VS AL SADDAL NASSR VS AL SADD LIVE IN INDIAAL NASSR VS AL SADD LIVE STREAMING

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Ganesh Acharya Interview: 'Sreeleela Is Kamaal Dancer, Allu Arjun's Style and Swag Add a Lot to Song'

Could A Water Bottle Obstruct Your Brakes? Dehradun Accident Proves It Can- Know How To Prevent It

Explained - What Is Indictment As Per The US Law?

Menopause; Breaking Silence On The Taboo For Women In India

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.