ETV Bharat / sports

AL Nassr vs Al Sadd, AFC Champions League Live Streaming: Where To Watch AL Nassr vs Al Sadd Live Streaming?

AL Nassr vs Al Sadd, AFC Champions League Live Streaming Where To Watch AL Nassr vs Al Sadd Live Streaming ( AFP )

Stefan Pioli’s side have two injury concerns in their squad. Aymeric Laporte is probably out of this game with a lack of match fitness while Sami Al-Najei is still sidelined due to a knee injury. The visitors Al Sadd have a fully fit squad to choose from which will be a big boost for Felix Sanchez’s side.

Al Nassr are unbeaten in the previous four games against Al Sadd

Al Sadd played a 1-1 draw against Al Hilal in the previous outing

Al Nassr secured a 3-1 win over Al Gharafa in the previous outing

Hyderabad: AL-Nassr will take on Al Sadd in an AFC Champions League elite match at Al-Awwal Park on Monday, December 2, 2024. Al Nassr-led by Cristiano Ronaldo is currently third in Group A and will aim to clinch a victory in the game to boost their chances to ease their way out to the knockouts.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play for Al-Nassr in the AFC Champions League?

Riding on a Cristiano Ronaldo brace, A-l-Nassr blanked Damac 2-0 in the Saudi Pro League.

When and Where to watch Al Nassr vs Al Sadd AFC Champions League live streaming?

The AFC Champions League Elite match between Al-Nassr and Al Sadd will take place on Monday, December 2.

Where will the Al-Nassr vs Al Sadd AFC Champions League Elite match take place?

The AFC Champions League Elite match between Al-Nassr and Al Sadd will take place at Al-Awwal Stadium.

At what time will the Al-Nassr vs Al Sadd AFC Champions League Elite match take place?

The AFC Champions League match between Al-Nassr and Al Sadd will start at 11:30 PM IST on Monday.

How to watch the live telecast of the Al-Nassr vs Al Sadd AFC Champions League Elite match in India?

The live telecast of the AFC Champions League Elite match between Al-Nassr and Al Sadd will be telecasted live on Sports18 Network in India. The match will start at 11:30 PM IST on Monday.

How to watch the live streaming of the Al-Nassr vs Al Sadd AFC Champions League Elite match in India?

The live streaming of the AFC Champions League Elite match between Al-Nassr and Al Sadd will be available on the FanCode app and website. The match will start at 11:30 PM IST on Monday.