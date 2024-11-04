ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs NZ: Despite Not Scoring Single Run In 3rd Test, Akash Deep Becomes First Player To ...

During the India vs New Zealand third Test, Akash Deep became the first-ever player to register diamond duck and golden duck in the same Test.

During the India vs New Zealand third Test, Akash Deep became the first-ever player to register diamond duck and golden duck in the same Test.
Akash Deep became first player to register diamond duck and golden duck in same Test (AFP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Hyderabad: India pacer Akash Deep has given some impressive performances since his arrival in Test cricket primarily with the ball. Akash Deep also possesses the ability to hit sixes whenever required and has got a bat from former India skipper Virat Kohli during the Bangladesh Test series.

However, in the third and final Test against New Zealand, Akash Deep failed to showcase his prowess with the bat. He got out on a duck in both the innings of the Mumbai Test, but with this, he named a very unwanted and unique record in Test cricket history.

Akash Deep became the first-ever player to register a diamond duck and golden duck in the same Test. Akash Deep scored 0(0) in the first innings and 0(1) in the second innings.

Akash got run out in India's first innings and had to walk back to the pavilion without facing a single delivery. In the second innings, when India required 26 runs to avoid the whitewash with a couple of wickets in hand, Akash got out on the first ball duck.

After already being 2-0 down in the series, Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team were playing pride more than just winning a Test match to improve the chances to qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC). New Zealand had set the 147 run target at Wankhede Stadium where the 100+ run target was chased down only once which dates back to 2000.

Indian batters once again failed to showcase some grit in staying on the crease as they were reeling at 29/5 at one stage. It was Rishabh Pant's fifty that took India closer to the target, but it wasn't enough to help India cross the finishing line. In the end, Men in Blue remained 25 runs short of the target and had to face their first-ever whitewash at home in at least three-Test series in 92 years history.

What is a Diamond Duck?

A diamond duck occurs when a batter is dismissed without facing any legal balls, while a golden duck occurs when a batter is dismissed after the first ball they face.

What is a Golden Duck?

A golden duck is a cricket term that refers to when a batter is dismissed after the first ball bowled to them in their innings.

Hyderabad: India pacer Akash Deep has given some impressive performances since his arrival in Test cricket primarily with the ball. Akash Deep also possesses the ability to hit sixes whenever required and has got a bat from former India skipper Virat Kohli during the Bangladesh Test series.

However, in the third and final Test against New Zealand, Akash Deep failed to showcase his prowess with the bat. He got out on a duck in both the innings of the Mumbai Test, but with this, he named a very unwanted and unique record in Test cricket history.

Akash Deep became the first-ever player to register a diamond duck and golden duck in the same Test. Akash Deep scored 0(0) in the first innings and 0(1) in the second innings.

Akash got run out in India's first innings and had to walk back to the pavilion without facing a single delivery. In the second innings, when India required 26 runs to avoid the whitewash with a couple of wickets in hand, Akash got out on the first ball duck.

After already being 2-0 down in the series, Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team were playing pride more than just winning a Test match to improve the chances to qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC). New Zealand had set the 147 run target at Wankhede Stadium where the 100+ run target was chased down only once which dates back to 2000.

Indian batters once again failed to showcase some grit in staying on the crease as they were reeling at 29/5 at one stage. It was Rishabh Pant's fifty that took India closer to the target, but it wasn't enough to help India cross the finishing line. In the end, Men in Blue remained 25 runs short of the target and had to face their first-ever whitewash at home in at least three-Test series in 92 years history.

What is a Diamond Duck?

A diamond duck occurs when a batter is dismissed without facing any legal balls, while a golden duck occurs when a batter is dismissed after the first ball they face.

What is a Golden Duck?

A golden duck is a cricket term that refers to when a batter is dismissed after the first ball bowled to them in their innings.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AKASH DEEPIND VS NZ 3RD TESTAKASH DEEP DIAMOND DUCKAKASH DEEP GOLDEN DUCKINDIA VS NEW ZEALAND AKASH DEEP

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Trump Vs Harris: As America Votes, Here Is What To Expect In World's Most-Watched Election

Fading Literature: Delhi's Famed Urdu Bazaar On Last Legs

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.