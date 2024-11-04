IND vs NZ: Despite Not Scoring Single Run In 3rd Test, Akash Deep Becomes First Player To ...

Hyderabad: India pacer Akash Deep has given some impressive performances since his arrival in Test cricket primarily with the ball. Akash Deep also possesses the ability to hit sixes whenever required and has got a bat from former India skipper Virat Kohli during the Bangladesh Test series.

However, in the third and final Test against New Zealand, Akash Deep failed to showcase his prowess with the bat. He got out on a duck in both the innings of the Mumbai Test, but with this, he named a very unwanted and unique record in Test cricket history.

Akash Deep became the first-ever player to register a diamond duck and golden duck in the same Test. Akash Deep scored 0(0) in the first innings and 0(1) in the second innings.

Akash got run out in India's first innings and had to walk back to the pavilion without facing a single delivery. In the second innings, when India required 26 runs to avoid the whitewash with a couple of wickets in hand, Akash got out on the first ball duck.

After already being 2-0 down in the series, Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team were playing pride more than just winning a Test match to improve the chances to qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC). New Zealand had set the 147 run target at Wankhede Stadium where the 100+ run target was chased down only once which dates back to 2000.

Indian batters once again failed to showcase some grit in staying on the crease as they were reeling at 29/5 at one stage. It was Rishabh Pant's fifty that took India closer to the target, but it wasn't enough to help India cross the finishing line. In the end, Men in Blue remained 25 runs short of the target and had to face their first-ever whitewash at home in at least three-Test series in 92 years history.

What is a Diamond Duck?

A diamond duck occurs when a batter is dismissed without facing any legal balls, while a golden duck occurs when a batter is dismissed after the first ball they face.

What is a Golden Duck?

A golden duck is a cricket term that refers to when a batter is dismissed after the first ball bowled to them in their innings.