Ajit Agarkar Makes Huge Revelation On Virat Kohli's Sudeen Test Retirement

Hyderabad: India chief selector Ajit Agarkar revealed that batting stalwart Virat Kohli had conveyed his decision to retire from Test cricket back in early April, weeks before announcing it through social media post on May 12, 2025.

Virat Kohli took to his Instagram and wrote a heartfelt note through social media post. "It's been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It's tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I'll carry for life. There's something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever. As I step away from this format, it's not easy - but it feels right. I've given it everything I had, and it's given me back so much more than I could've hoped for. I'm walking away with a heart full of gratitude - for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way. I'll always look back at my Test career with a smile," Kohli wrote to drew curtains on his incredible career.

The confirmation came during the squad announcement for India's five-Test series in England, where Agarkar addressed the recent retirement calls made by both Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Agarkar confirmed that the decision to hung up the boots from Test cricket was entirely Kohli’s, and neither the selectors nor the board influenced it.

"When guys like that retire, always big holes to fill. Ashwin also retired. Those three have been stalwarts. Always difficult. One way of looking at it is, opportunity for someone else. Had conversations with both of them," Agarkar said in press conference.

"Virat reached out early April, seem him give 200% every ball he plays even when he's not batting or on the field. Felt he'd given everything he had, if he can't keep up to the standards it was time for him. It's come from him. Have to respect that. They've earned that respect."

Kohli and Rohit were going through a very rough patch, especially in Test cricket. They were under scrutiny and huge pressure was mounting on them after India's historic series whitewash to New Zealand, followed by the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) defeat to Australia. Eventually it prompted a move towards grooming younger players to build a side for the future.

The new era of Indian cricket has now started with the 25-year-old Shubman Gill being appointed as India’s new Test captain after Rohit. Gill will lead a youthful squad into a high-stakes five-match series against England, where many of the next-generation talents will be tested in challenging conditions.

Kohli amassed 123 Tests, over 9,000 runs, and 40 wins as captain — one of the finest Test careers in Indian cricket history. While he won’t feature in the longest format anymore, Kohli is expected to continue playing ODIs, with an eye on the 2027.