ETV Bharat / sports

‘Impossible To Have Three Captains’: Ajit Agarkar Hints At Making Gill All-Format Skipper

Ahmedabad: India's chief selector Ajit Agarkar has hinted at making Shubman Gill the captain of the Indian cricket team across all formats during the press conference for the squad announcement of India for the white-ball series against Australia. The former Indian pacer said that it is "practically impossible" to have three different captains across formats.

"It's practically impossible to have three different captains for three formats in terms of planning. You’ve got to start planning. You also play it the least. We are two years away. We don’t play as many games. It is a bit of a challenge with one-day cricket. The focus has been on the T20 World Cup. We will surely start planning for the ODI World Cup. Gives the next guy enough time," he said while addressing a query around Gill’s captaincy.

With Gill leading the national side in two formats, he is likely to feature in most of the ODI and Test matches. That might make the workload management difficult for the team staff. Answering a question around the same, Agarkar opined that he is hopeful that the workload will not burn out the youngster.