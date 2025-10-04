‘Impossible To Have Three Captains’: Ajit Agarkar Hints At Making Gill All-Format Skipper
India’s chief selector Ajit Agarkar has opined that it is impossible to make three captains in three formats
Published : October 4, 2025 at 5:26 PM IST|
Updated : October 4, 2025 at 5:35 PM IST
Ahmedabad: India's chief selector Ajit Agarkar has hinted at making Shubman Gill the captain of the Indian cricket team across all formats during the press conference for the squad announcement of India for the white-ball series against Australia. The former Indian pacer said that it is "practically impossible" to have three different captains across formats.
"It's practically impossible to have three different captains for three formats in terms of planning. You’ve got to start planning. You also play it the least. We are two years away. We don’t play as many games. It is a bit of a challenge with one-day cricket. The focus has been on the T20 World Cup. We will surely start planning for the ODI World Cup. Gives the next guy enough time," he said while addressing a query around Gill’s captaincy.
AJIT AGARKAR ON INDIA CAPTAINCY:— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 4, 2025
“Practically impossible to have three captains for three formats. And it is the least played format currently. Focus is on T20 World Cup. Plan is to give Gill time to adjust”. pic.twitter.com/oAhiwBvRMC
With Gill leading the national side in two formats, he is likely to feature in most of the ODI and Test matches. That might make the workload management difficult for the team staff. Answering a question around the same, Agarkar opined that he is hopeful that the workload will not burn out the youngster.
"Hopefully not. Still quite young. We saw what he did in England under immense pressure. Really positive signs there. We hope there’s no burnout. As team management, we try to manage it as best as possible. You’ve also got to give the guy enough time."He’s been the vice-captain in the ODI format for a while now. That’s how it works. What he’s shown in England was really positive signs, and we’re hopeful."
Agarkar on “Why Karun Nair has been not picked”— Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952) January 18, 2025
“We did have a chat, no doubt. at the moment to find spot in this team is very difficult. look at the guys who have been picked, all average in excess of 40.” pic.twitter.com/4Yna8xWgzM
India will play a three-match ODI series against Australia from October 29. The five-match T20I series will begin on October 29 and will end on November 18.
India’s ODI squad tour of Australia
Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (WK), and Yashasvi Jaiswal.