Ajinkya Naik Elected New MCA President

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Ajinkya Naik was elected as the President Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Tuesday. The elections were held between Ajinkya Naik, who was the Secretary of the Association and Sanjay Naik, who was the Vice President, following the sudden demise of former President Amol Kale. Notably, Naik is the youngest MCA President.

The elections saw a total of 335 votes. Ajinkya Naik garnered 221 votes while Sanjay Naik received 114 votes. Ajinkya Naik dedicated his victory to former Mumbai Cricket Association President late Amol Kale and vowed to continue the rich legacy he left behind.

"I thank all the voters who voted in my favour. The victory is a testament to Amol Kale's exemplary achievement. My efforts will be to replicate his commitment and dedication to improving the quality of Mumbai cricket and take his legacy forward," Ajinkya Naik said.

Naik also said his vision is to take Mumbai cricket to greater heights and take MCA to international standards. While Sanjay Naik will continue to remain the Vice President of the cricket body, it remains to be seen if elections are held for the post of the Secretary, the post vacated by Ajinkya Naik, or the Secretary is elected unopposed.

MCA, which is affiliated to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), is the governing body for cricket in Mumbai, and adjoining areas like Thane and Palghar.