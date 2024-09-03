Ajay Ratra Named Men's Selection Committee Member

Hyderabad: The BCCI on Tuesday appointed former India stumper Ajay Ratra as the member of the men's selection committee, which is headed by former India pacer Ajit Agarkar.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah in a media statement said, "The Cricket Advisory Committee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday named Ajay Ratra as the newest member of the Men's Selection Committee headed by Ajit Agarkar. Ratra will replace Salil Ankola in the Committee."

"Ratra, a former Indian wicketkeeper-batter, brings with him a wealth of experience and an impressive track record in both domestic and international cricket," added Shah.

Ratra, who represented Haryana in the domestic circuit, played six Tests and 12 ODIs for India. He has also played over 90 First Class matches, scoring close to 4000 runs and had over 240 dismissals.

"As a selector, Ratra will work alongside the existing members of the selection committee to identify and support the next generation of cricketers who will represent India on the global stage," added Shah.

Ratra has extensive coaching experience having worked as a Head Coach of Assam, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. He was also a part of the coaching staff of the Indian team during their ODI series in South Africa in 2023.

"His insights will be instrumental to the committee in ensuring that the best talent is identified, nurtured, and given the opportunity to excel at the highest level," added Shah.