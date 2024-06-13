ETV Bharat / sports

AITA Confirms Rohan Bopanna Will Pair with N Sriram Balaji at Paris Olympic Games

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 23 hours ago

Rohan Bopanna and N Sriram Balaji will represent India in the men's doubles tennis event at the Paris 2024 Olympics, the All India Tennis Association (AITA) announced on Thursday.

Rohan Bopanna and N Sriram Balaji will represent India in the men's doubles tennis event at the Paris 2024 Olympics, the All India Tennis Association (AITA) announced on Thursday.
File: Rohan Bopanna and Yuki Bhambri (ANI)

New Delhi: The All India Tennis Association (AITA) on Thursday confirmed that Rohan Bopanna will pair with N Sriram Balaji in the men's doubles event at the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics Games.

"The All India Tennis Association (AITA) is thrilled to announce that Rohan Bopanna and N. Sriram Balaji have qualified for the Paris Olympics 2024 in the tennis doubles event. Their journey to the Olympics marks a significant milestone for Indian tennis," AITA said in a press release.

The decision is more a tactical one and was taken by the former Davis Cup Captain Nandan Bal-led selection committee meeting. Yuki Bhambri, India's number two doubles player, was also in contention, but according to AITA sources, Balaji's ability to move swiftly on the court worked in his favour.

Balachandran Manikkath, who is associated with the Australian Open mixed double winner's Sports School in Bengaluru, will travel with the team as coach while Rebecca Van Orshaegen will be the physiotherapist.

It will the third Olympics Summer Games outing for the 44-year-old Bopanna, who made his Olympic debut at London 2012. Rohan Bopanna partnered Mahesh Bhupathi for the men’s doubles at London 2012 and reached the second round.

The men’s doubles event at the Paris Olympics will feature 32 teams. The first to obtain quotas for their countries were the top 10 players in the doubles rankings, as long as they had an available partner inside the top 300 of the doubles rankings at the end of the qualification window on Monday.

TAGGED:

ALL INDIA TENNIS ASSOCIATIONN SRIRAM BALAJIROHAN BOPANNABALACHANDRAN MANIKKATHPARIS OLYMPICS 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive: Vijay Sethupathi Spills about Maharaja, Says 'I Knew This Had to Be My 50th Film'

Modi 3.0: Brand Modi Faces Turbulence As Coalition Partners Resort to Massive Bargaining

Hunt Begins For Next BJP president: Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal & Who Else Are Frontrunners?

Walking Helps Lose Weight. How Far Should One Walk to Lose 1kg Bodyweight?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.