'Aiming To Improve My Personal Best At Paris 2024', Says Javelin Thrower Kishore Jena

Hyderabad: Javelin Thrower Kishore Jena, who is set to compete in the Paris Olympics, has said that he is determined to improve his best at the quadrennial games starting on July 26.
The 28-year-old Kishore Jena, the holder of the second-longest throw by an Indian, is set to make his Olympic debut in the Paris Olympics 2024.
"I decided the (Athletics) event in Sri Lanka would be my last attempt, after which I would quit and go back to prioritising work and family. With God's grace, I performed well, producing a throw of 84.38m which led to my qualification for the World Championships," Jena said on JioCinema's 'The Dreamers'.
"I performed well in the World Championships as well, achieving a personal best of 84.77m," Jena shared. "I followed it up with another personal best of 87.54m at the Asian Games, securing my ticket to Paris 2024. I now want to give my best at Paris. I am quite confident. While I haven't set any particular targets, I am aiming to improve my personal best," added Jena, who hails from Odisha.
The 2022 Asian Games silver medallist also recalled how compatriot and star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra's gold at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 reignited his passion for javelin and propelled him to the top tiers of the sport.
"When Neeraj won at the Olympics, we celebrated and enjoyed his victory. But honestly, the victory also left me dejected because I, too, was playing the same sport. I felt it was time for me to achieve something in sports. My coach at Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) suggested that if I tried and nail a 75m throw, he would help me get into the national camp. My hard work and spirit helped me achieve 76.4m, which got me in," Jena recalled.
"I participated in the Lebanon National Championships after a dip in my rankings at the World Championships and produced a throw of 78m. Despite giving it my all, I couldn't achieve much. I started doubting if all the hard work was worth it. I called my father, who encouraged me to participate in the next competition in Sri Lanka," he pointed out.
And as in life and sports, after the competition in Sri Lanka, Jena did not look back. Sri Lanka proved to be a pivotal moment. Jena's remarkable 84.38m throw not only boosted his confidence, but also set the stage for his impressive performances at the 2022 Asian Games and 2023 World Championships, earning him a spot at Paris 2024.
His journey "began in 2014-15".
"For over 20 years, our state record for a javelin throw was 65m. Then in September 2017, I broke the 20-year-old record with a 72.77m throw. That gave me confidence. In 2018, I was employed by CISF through the sports quota. Between 2018 and 2020, I prioritised my job and focused on helping my family over playing the sport," quipped Jena.
While expectations will be high from defending champion Neeraj Chopra, a podium finish for Jena would be like icing on the cake.