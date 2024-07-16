ETV Bharat / sports

'Aiming To Improve My Personal Best At Paris 2024', Says Javelin Thrower Kishore Jena

Hyderabad: Javelin Thrower Kishore Jena, who is set to compete in the Paris Olympics, has said that he is determined to improve his best at the quadrennial games starting on July 26.

The 28-year-old Kishore Jena, the holder of the second-longest throw by an Indian, is set to make his Olympic debut in the Paris Olympics 2024.

"I decided the (Athletics) event in Sri Lanka would be my last attempt, after which I would quit and go back to prioritising work and family. With God's grace, I performed well, producing a throw of 84.38m which led to my qualification for the World Championships," Jena said on JioCinema's 'The Dreamers'.

"I performed well in the World Championships as well, achieving a personal best of 84.77m," Jena shared. "I followed it up with another personal best of 87.54m at the Asian Games, securing my ticket to Paris 2024. I now want to give my best at Paris. I am quite confident. While I haven't set any particular targets, I am aiming to improve my personal best," added Jena, who hails from Odisha.

The 2022 Asian Games silver medallist also recalled how compatriot and star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra's gold at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 reignited his passion for javelin and propelled him to the top tiers of the sport.

"When Neeraj won at the Olympics, we celebrated and enjoyed his victory. But honestly, the victory also left me dejected because I, too, was playing the same sport. I felt it was time for me to achieve something in sports. My coach at Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) suggested that if I tried and nail a 75m throw, he would help me get into the national camp. My hard work and spirit helped me achieve 76.4m, which got me in," Jena recalled.