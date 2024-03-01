AIFF President Kalyan Choubey Gets Honored with Postal Stamp

Kolkata (West Bengal): Former goalkeeper and current All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaube was honoured by the All India Football Federation on Thursday with a commemorative postal stamp to recognise his contribution to the development of the sport.

India Post released the stamp at an event in the city. The stamp includes an image of Kalyan Chaubey along with Red Fort.

"I'm truly humbled with the gesture shown by the Indian post department,” he said. "This honour strengthens my belief in the work we have done in developing Indian football, and will further encourage me to keep working for the betterment of the sports in the country,” added Choubey.

India Post had issued commemorative postal stamps in the past in honour of legendary footballers like Chuni Goswami, Ghosto Paul and Talimeren Ao as well as former Indian women’s cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

Chaubey joined Mohun Bagan in the 1996-97 season after graduating from the Tata Football Academy. Thereafter, he featured in club football for East Bengal, Salgaocar SC, Mahindra United and JCT.

He had played for the national side in the age-group tournaments and was also a member of the SAFF Championship-winning squad. He had also represented Bengal, Goa and Punjab in the Santosh Trophy.

Chaubey was appointed as the AIFF president after he defeated Baichung Bhutia in the elections. He became the first player to head the federation in its history.