AIFF Member Deepak Sharma Arrested for Assaulting Two Women Players in Goa

author img

By PTI

Published : 17 hours ago

AIFF member Deepak Sharma has been arrested.

All India Football Federation (AIFF) executive committee member Deepak Sharma was arrested by Goa Police on Saturday.

Panaji: All India Football Federation executive committee member Deepak Sharma was arrested by Goa police on Saturday for allegedly physically assaulting two women players, an official said.

Two footballers of Himachal Pradesh-based Khad FC, taking part in the Indian Women's Football (IWL) League second division here, had alleged Sharma, the owner of the club, had barged into their room and physically assaulted them on the night of March 28.

"AIFF executive committee member Deepak Sharma was called for questioning during the day after a formal complaint was received. He was arrested by Mapusa police under various sections, including causing hurt, and using force against women, among others," Deputy Superintendent of Police Sandesh Chodankar told PTI.

"He will remain in custody for the night and will be produced in court on Sunday for remand," said Mapusa police station inspector Shitakant Naik.

Meanwhile, GFA President Caetano Fernandes told PTI the association helped the victims file the complaint at Mapusa police station.
Sharma is also the secretary-general of the Himachal Pradesh Football Association.

Read More

  1. AIFF Official Accused of Assaulting Women Footballers: Anurag Thakur Promises Stern Action
  2. AIFF Woman Staffer Alleges Harassment by Male Colleague in Admin Dept: Source
  3. AIFF President Kalyan Choubey Gets Honored with Postal Stamp

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Tale of Human-Penguin Friendship: 'Maruti' Finds Home & Solace at Indian Antarctic Station

Holi 2024: How Different States Celebrate the Festival of Colours in India

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

Getting Acne Even in 30s and 40s? Know All Reasons and Treatment

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.