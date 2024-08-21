ETV Bharat / sports

AIFF Chief Kalyan Chaubey Requests West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee To Reinstate Durand Cup Matches In Kolkata

Kolkata: All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Kalyan Chaubey on Wednesday wrote to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, requesting her to ensure that the Durand Cup matches are held in the city as scheduled.

The Durand Cup derby between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal on August 18 was cancelled by the organisers due to security concerns because of the widespread protests after a trainee doctor's alleged rape and murder case.

Defending champions Mohun Bagan and East Bengal are also not playing their quarterfinal matches at home. Mohun Bagan face Punjab FC in the quarterfinal in Jamshedpur on August 23 while East Bengal play against Shillong Lajong in Shillong later on Wednesday. The Salt Lake Stadium is, however, scheduled to host the Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters quarterfinal match on Friday as the official statement of shifting the venue is still awaited.

The organisers are also yet to make any announcement on the venue for the semifinals (August 25 and 27) and final (August 31) which are originially scheduled at the Salt Lake Stadium here.

"I have received numerous appeals from not just the supporters of participating teams but also football fans across the world requesting the reinstatement of the Durand Cup matches in Kolkata," Chaubey said in the letter.

"In my capacity as the President of the AIFF, I earnestly urge your office to take all necessary steps and measures to ensure that the Durand Cup matches can be held in Kolkata as scheduled."

The decision to cancel the Bagan-East Bengal derby match was taken following a meeting between the Kolkata Police officials and organisers of the tournament.