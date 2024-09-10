Anwar Ali Banned By AIFF, Mohun Bagan To Receive 12.90 Crore Rupees As Compensation

Hyderabad: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has banned Anwar Ali for four months. The punishment came after the Indian footballer unjustifiably terminated his four-year deal with the Indian Super League (ISL) club Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG). MBSG will also receive a compensation of 12.90 Crore rupees.
Both the clubs East Bengal and his parent club Delhi FC have been banned from signing the new players for two transfer windows. Further, three parties - Anwar Ali, East Bengal and Delhi FC have to pay the compensation to Mohun Bagan.
During the off-season, Anwar unilaterally terminated his deal with MBSG and signed a new contract with arch-rivals East Bengal. But, MBSG claimed that he is their own player as he agreed to a four-year loan deal after arriving in the team from Delhi FC.
The three parties then took the legal path and approached the AIFF’s Players’ Statue Committee (PSC) to provide a solution to the complex situation.
“Anwar Ali will serve a four-month sporting ban, while East Bengal and Delhi FC will face two transfer window bans, starting from the January transfer window. All three parties – Anwar Ali, Delhi FC and East Bengal – must pay Rs 12.90 crores in compensation to Mohun Bagan,” the PSC said in its judgement on Tuesday.
Anwar recently represented India in the Intercontinental Cup where they played against Mauritius and Syria. The team played a draw against the former while conceding a defeat against the latter.