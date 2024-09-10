ETV Bharat / sports

Anwar Ali Banned By AIFF, Mohun Bagan To Receive 12.90 Crore Rupees As Compensation

Hyderabad: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has banned Anwar Ali for four months. The punishment came after the Indian footballer unjustifiably terminated his four-year deal with the Indian Super League (ISL) club Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG). MBSG will also receive a compensation of 12.90 Crore rupees.

Both the clubs East Bengal and his parent club Delhi FC have been banned from signing the new players for two transfer windows. Further, three parties - Anwar Ali, East Bengal and Delhi FC have to pay the compensation to Mohun Bagan.

During the off-season, Anwar unilaterally terminated his deal with MBSG and signed a new contract with arch-rivals East Bengal. But, MBSG claimed that he is their own player as he agreed to a four-year loan deal after arriving in the team from Delhi FC.