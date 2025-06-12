Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Former Cricketers Express Shock & Sadness

Hyderabad: An Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon. Several casualties were feared.

The Boeing aircraft, which could be seen losing altitude quickly, crashed in Meghaninagar area near the Ahmedabad international airport around 2 pm. Several of the injured were taken to the city civil hospital.

"Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025. At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest on http://airindia.com and on our X handle," Air India confirmed through a social media posted.

Thick black smoke could be seen billowing for miles around. Some camera crews accessed the crash area and showed visuals of the wreckage.

Following the horrific incident, former India cricketers and sportspersons have expressed their sadness and condolenses via social media posts.

Former India cricketer and Member of Parliament Yusuf Pathan has expressed his shock at the incident and said he’s praying for the safety of the passengers and the crew.

“Very shocked to hear about the #AirIndia Ahmedabad-London flight incident near Ahmedabad airport. Praying for the safety of all passengers and crew,” Pathan wrote on X.

Legendary India offspinner Harbhajan Singh sends his prayers.

“I am utterly shocked and deeply anguished to learn about the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers go out to all the victims and their families who are enduring unimaginable pain and loss. In moments like these, words feel so inadequate, but I hope that those affected find strength, courage, and support. My heart goes out to everyone impacted by this tragedy,” he posted on X.

"Deeply saddened by the Air India flight crash in Ahmedabad today. Prayers for the passengers, crew, and their families," wrote Irfan Pathan on X.