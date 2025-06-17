ETV Bharat / sports

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: 23-Year-Old Cricketer Amongst The Victims In Tragic Air Crash

A young cricketer has also been named amongst the victims of the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Ahmedabad Plane Crash
Representational image (Getty Images)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : June 17, 2025 at 3:31 PM IST

Hyderabad: 23-year-old cricketer, Dirdh Patel, has been named as one of the 241 people who were killed in the Ahmedabad plane crash on Thursday. Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner carrying 242 passengers was travelling from Ahmedabad to London suffered the tragic crash. The young cricketer used to play for the Leeds Modernians Cricket Club and the BBC reported him passing away in the plane crash.

Gujarat's Dirdh Patel completed his postgraduate degree in artificial intelligence at the University of Huddersfield. A professor at the university, George Bergiannis, has described the cricketer who died in the plane crash as "exceptional". He said that the Indian-origin cricketer had passed his postgraduate degree with the highest grades. Even after leaving the university, the professor was in regular contact with his old student. Professor George Bergiannis has expressed his condolences to Dirdh's family and relatives on his death in the tragic accident.

Dirdh Patel played for Leeds Modernians Club as an all-rounder. In 2024, he also played in the local league as a foreign cricketer. He scored three centuries in more than 20 matches and has also taken 29 wickets. The English club is mourning the untimely death of Dirdh.

In a condolence message, the Moderns Club said, "We are with Dirdh's family and acquaintances at this difficult time."

A spokesperson for the local Senior Cricket League said that Dirdh was keen on continuing playing in the league in the coming days. The Club also observed silence before the next match in remembrance of him.

