Ahmedabad Plane Crash: 23-Year-Old Cricketer Amongst The Victims In Tragic Air Crash

Hyderabad: 23-year-old cricketer, Dirdh Patel, has been named as one of the 241 people who were killed in the Ahmedabad plane crash on Thursday. Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner carrying 242 passengers was travelling from Ahmedabad to London suffered the tragic crash. The young cricketer used to play for the Leeds Modernians Cricket Club and the BBC reported him passing away in the plane crash.

Gujarat's Dirdh Patel completed his postgraduate degree in artificial intelligence at the University of Huddersfield. A professor at the university, George Bergiannis, has described the cricketer who died in the plane crash as "exceptional". He said that the Indian-origin cricketer had passed his postgraduate degree with the highest grades. Even after leaving the university, the professor was in regular contact with his old student. Professor George Bergiannis has expressed his condolences to Dirdh's family and relatives on his death in the tragic accident.

Dirdh Patel played for Leeds Modernians Club as an all-rounder. In 2024, he also played in the local league as a foreign cricketer. He scored three centuries in more than 20 matches and has also taken 29 wickets. The English club is mourning the untimely death of Dirdh.