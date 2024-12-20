‘Build Stadium By The Border’; Ahmed Shehzad Comes Up With Bizarre Solution On Dispute Regarding Indo-Pak Matches

Hyderabad: ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will happen under the hybrid model according to a new official statement released by the International Cricket Council (ICC). The announcement ended the suspense over the future of the competition which will be held early next month. India refused to travel to Pakistan citing security concerns so India’s matches in the Champions Trophy will be held at a neutral venue.

After the stalemate situation was resolved, a video of Ahmed Shehzad’s bizarre solution where he suggests that the stadium should be built at the border is doing rounds on social media.

I did a podcast where I suggested the idea of building a stadium by the border. One gate would be towards India, the other gate would be towards Pakistan. The players would come from the respective gates and play," Shahzad told YouTuber Nadir Ali.

“But even then there would be issues for the BCCI and their government. When their players come to the field by our side, they would need visas which they would not get," he added.

He further added that Pakistan missed out a chance to host India.

Pakistan had a golden chance to host India. All cricket boards had signed the agreement in 2021 that Pakistan will host the Champions Trophy. ICC cannot back off," he concluded.

"PCB has missed the chance I think. We should forget that the Indian team will ever come to Pakistan now. Just forget it. The only way you could have brought India here was by an ICC event.”