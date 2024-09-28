Jay Shah Announces Rs 7.5 Lakh Bonanza For Indian Players For Every IPL Match

Hyderabad: The Board for Control of Cricket In India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah on Saturday announced Rs 7.5 Lakhs bonanza for the Indian Players during the upcoming 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

In order to acknowledge the consistency and handwork put in by the players, they will be awarded an additional Rs 1.05 crore alongside their contract amount. This amount will be provided for those players who will feature in all the matches in a season of the Indian Premier League. The BCCI allocated a match fee of Rs 12.60 crore to each franchise in what is being seen as a great incentive for the players.

"In a historic move to celebrate consistency and champion outstanding performances in the #IPL, we are thrilled to introduce a match fee of INR 7.5 lakhs per game for our cricketers! A cricketer playing all league matches in a season will get Rs. 1.05 crores in addition to his contracted amount. Each franchise will allocate INR 12.60 crores as match fees for the season! This is a new era for the #IPL and our players," said Jay Shah in his X post.

Meanwhile, amid all speculations around the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction, all the franchise leagues are reportedly allowed to retain at least five players as well as they can use one Right-to-Match card.

According to the latest report by ESPNcricinfo, the retention rules are expected to be finalised before the 93rd Annual General Meet of the Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI), scheduled to be held on Sunday, September 29, 2024. However, there is no exact information about how many Indians and overseas players can be retained.

"It could not yet be confirmed how many Indian players can be part of the set of retained players or whether there will be a cap on retained overseas players. What is also unknown are the retention slabs," the report claimed.

However, the report also mentioned that the overall purse for each team might also increased and could go up to the Rs 115-120 crore mark. Notably, till the 2021 mega auction, the salary cap for franchise was Rs 90 crore.

"The overall purse could not be confirmed either, but it is understood it will hover around the INR 115-120 crore mark," the report added.