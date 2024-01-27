Agarwal adds another record to his credit, marathon innings ends at 366

Hyderabad: Hyderabad opener Tanmay Agarwal, who slammed the fastest triple hundred in First Class cricket on Friday, added another record before his marathon innings ended at 366.

The Hyderabad batter scored 366 runs from just 181 balls. Resuming from his overnight score of 323, Agarwal managed to add 43 runs to his score before being dismissed.

During his innings, he scored 292 runs in boundaries, which is the second most in first class cricket and a record 26 sixes. Agarwal's 366 is now the joint-fourth highest score in the Ranji Trophy.

During his innings, he broke the First Class record for most sixes in an innings, going past New Zealand's Colin Munro, who has smashed 23 sixes.

In his knock, Tanmay who was the cynosure of eyes at the Gen Next ground, on the outskirts of the city, hammered 34 boundaries and 26 sixes. Courtesy his blitzkrieg, Hyderabad declared their first innings at 615 for 4 after bundling out the Opposition for just 172 in the first essay.

For the record, this was Tanmay's 12th Ranji Trophy century and now it is his highest individual score.

On Friday, the opening day of the Plate Group game between Hyderabad and Arunachal Pradesh, Tanmay had broken a slew of records and was elated over his achievement.

However, the match shows the gulf between an established Ranji Trophy side and a Northeastern side.