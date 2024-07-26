ETV Bharat / sports

After Train Sabotage, Franco-Swiss Airport Briefly Evacuated Due To Bomb Threat

Strasbourg, France: A Franco-Swiss airport was temporarily evacuated following a bomb threat Friday, hours after arson attacks disrupted the French rail network ahead of the Olympics opening ceremony.

EuroAirport, located on the French side of the border near Basel, said on its website that it had reopened and that flight operations were gradually restarting.

Earlier, the Basel-Mulhouse airport said it had been evacuated and closed "for safety reasons".

"For safety reasons, the terminal had to be evacuated and is currently closed. Flight operations have been temporarily suspended. Passengers are requested to contact their airline for information about their flight," the Airport said in a post on X.

Airport Reopened

At 12:42 pm, local time, the handle posted: "The airport has reopened, and flight operations are gradually restarting. Passengers are requested to contact their airline for information about their flight. We wish you a safe and happy journey."