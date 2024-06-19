After Sacking Stimac, AIFF Invites Applications For New Head Coach

Hyderabad: Two days after sacking Igor Stimac as the head coach of the senior men's football team, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has sought applications for the coveted position.

The national football body has also sought applications for the post of head coach of the U23 team.

AIFF has said that the last day for applying is July 3, 2024.

According to the AIFF, the Head Coach, the Men’s Senior/U 23 National Team will report to the AIFF Secretary General and is accountable for the performance of the team in all matches and competitions it participates in during the term of the coach’s contract.

"The Head Coach will work closely with the National Team Department, the National Team Director, Technical Director, to strengthen the position and performances of the Men’s Senior National Team," it added.

It further said that the primary purpose of the position is to select, monitor, and prepare the Senior Men’s National Team and the U23 Men’s National Team for the various matches and competitions with qualification to FIFA World Cup/AFC Asian Cup/SAFF Championship and AFC U-23 Championship and a remarkable preparation and performance in the Asian Games 2026 among key targets.

Among the other responsibilities outlined include reporting regularly to the AIFF Secretary General and the Technical Committee and working in close cooperation with the National Team Department, the National Team Director, Technical Director.

The head coach will provide advice to the Secretary-General and the Technical Director with respect to technical matters generally and lead and drive team culture and harmony with players and staff to achieve professional excellence that aligns with AIFF’s expectations, the AIFF added.

It is also said that among the other responsibilities will be to lead strategic, tactical, technical, team selection, and team culture direction of the Men’s Senior/U 23 National Team.

The two other responsibilities outlined are to attend and lead the team at all matches, training sessions, and camps of the relevant National Team and to provide direction, support, and advice to coaching staff on all on-field matters relating to the National Team.

The AIFF said that the candidate must have a minimum of 10-15 years of coaching experience at the elite youth and senior level football.

"Experience as the first team coach (head coach) of the senior national team will be preferred with experience of coaching in the World Cup and continental championship qualifiers an advantage," it added.

The AIFF also said that only shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview and they will have to give a presentation.