After Rejecting PCB's Request To Conduct PSL In UAE, ECB Announces Dates Of ILT20 Season 4

Dubai: After rejecting Pakistan Cricket Board's request to conduct Pakistan Super League (PSL) in UAE amid India-Pakistan war, Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) announced the dates of the International League T20 Season 4.

PSL was abandoned with 8 games remaining in the tournament due to elevated border tensions between India and Pakistan. Following this, PCB stated that they will organise the tournament in UAE, but later ECB refused the offer.

And now, ECB have announced that ILT20 season 4 will begin on UAE National Day (Eid-Al-Etihad),Tuesday, 2 December. A total of six-team will participate in 34-match tournament, set to conclude with the final on Sunday, 4 January 2026.

The biggest T20 league in the Gulf region has moved out of its traditional January-February window as the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is scheduled to be played in February-March 2026.

Chairman ILT20 and Vice-Chairman Emirates Cricket Board Khalid Al Zarooni said: "We are delighted to confirm that the International League T20 Season 4 will commence on the UAE National Day – Eid-Al-Etihad – which is one of the most important days on the UAE calendar."

“The UAE National Day is the day where we celebrate the United Arab Emirates which is home to people from around the world including millions of diehard cricket fans. It is a real honour for us to join the nation in the UAE National Day 2025 celebrations with the launch of the region’s biggest T20 league – the DP World ILT20 Season 4, on the same day.”

ILT20’s Season 3 featured some of the biggest T20 stars including; Nicholas Pooran, Sam Curran (player of the tournament – red belt winner), Shai Hope (most runs in the tournament – green belt winner), Fazalhaq Farooqi (highest wicket-taker – white belt winner), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Jason Holder, Alex Hales, Fakhar Zaman, Lockie Ferguson, David Warner, Rovman Powell, Dasun Shanaka, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, James Vince, Shimron Hetmyer, Tom Banton, Romario Shepherd, Tim Southee, Tim Seifert, Matthew Wade, Jason Roy, Adil Rashid and Adam Zampa.

The Dubai Capitals won the glittering trophy, edging out the Desert Vipers in a thrilling final which was played in front of a full house at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, 9 February 2025.