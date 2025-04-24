After Questioning Pakistan PM's Silence On Pahalgam Attack, Danish Kaneria Praises PM Narendra Modi, Know Why?

Hyderabad: Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria has slammed his nation’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif over his silence on the terror attack in India and praised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for speaking in English so that the world gets a clear and loud warning regarding terrorism.

India witnessed a shocking terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, on April 22. Reportedly, a total of 26 people lost their lives after armed men opened fire on tourists. Despite the widespread condemnation of the attack by top world leaders, the Pakistan PM remained tight-lipped as he has yet to make any formal statement about the incident.

The former wrist spinner Kaneria questions Shehbaz Sharif's silence on the matter. He slammed the Pakistan PM for not opening up about the incident and accused him of ‘sheltering and nurturing terrorists.’

“If Pakistan truly has no role in the Pahalgam terror attack, why hasn’t Prime Minister @CMShehbaz condemned it yet? Why are your forces suddenly on high alert? Because deep down, you know the truth — you’re sheltering and nurturing terrorists. Shame on you,” wrote Kaneria in a post on his X account.

Nearly a day after his comments, Danesh Kaneria posted a video of India's PM Narendra Modi giving a speech in Madhubani, Bihar, and commending for choosing English instead of Hindi so that the world will listen to his warning loud and clear. "I commend Prime Minister @narendramodi for choosing to speak in English during the rally, ensuring that the world hears his warning loud and clear. Hopefully, just like in Gaza, this marks the beginning of the end for terrorism in South Asia," he added.

Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir has received death threats via email on the same day when the attack happened. The mail reportedly read "I KILL YOU"

The terror attack has sent shock waves throughout India as several top athletes have extended their sympathies to the families of the victims. The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) also mourned the attack through a minute of silence ahead of Match 41 of the Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025) between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI).