ETV Bharat / sports

Vijender Singh Challenges Floyd Mayweather For A Fight In India

The Olympic bronze medallist Vijender Singh expressed his interest in bringing a fight to the shores of India as he challenges America's Floyd Mayweather.

The Olympic bronze medallist Vijender Singh expressed his interest in bringing a fight to the shores of India as he challenges America's Floyd Mayweather.
Vijender Singh Challenges Floyd Mayweather For A Fight In India (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 3 minutes ago

Hyderabad: A day after the iconic fight between Youtuber-turned-fighter Jake Paul and legendary pugilist Mike Tyson, Indian boxer Vijender Kumar, the first Indian boxer to win an Olympic medal, expressed his interest in bringing a fight to the shores of India.

Paul clinched a victory by unanimous decision against the likes of Iron Mike at the AT&T Arena in Texas on Saturday to cap a high-profile fight that has been on the fans’ minds ever since the bout's announcement. The 58-year-old Tyson struggled throughout the eight-round contest, landing only 18 punches from 97 thrown. Paul, 27, used his superior speed and movement to dominate Tyson, who was clearly showing his age.

The 39-year-old took to social media platform X, to write, “Let’s do a fight with @FloydMayweather In INDIA."

The 2008 Beijing Olympic bronze medallist expressed his wish to square off against American professional boxer Floyd Mayweather in India. Mayweather, also an Olympic bronze medallist at the 1996 Atlanta Games proved to be one of the most profitable boxers up until his retirement in 2017 as he retired with an impeccable record.

Earlier in 2023, boxer Vijender Singh defeated Ghana's Eliasu Sule by knockout in the Jungle Rumble Pro Boxing match.

Apart from this, Boxer Vijender joined the Congress party in 2019 and the party fielded him from South Delhi, but in the very first election he had to face defeat from BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri.

Hyderabad: A day after the iconic fight between Youtuber-turned-fighter Jake Paul and legendary pugilist Mike Tyson, Indian boxer Vijender Kumar, the first Indian boxer to win an Olympic medal, expressed his interest in bringing a fight to the shores of India.

Paul clinched a victory by unanimous decision against the likes of Iron Mike at the AT&T Arena in Texas on Saturday to cap a high-profile fight that has been on the fans’ minds ever since the bout's announcement. The 58-year-old Tyson struggled throughout the eight-round contest, landing only 18 punches from 97 thrown. Paul, 27, used his superior speed and movement to dominate Tyson, who was clearly showing his age.

The 39-year-old took to social media platform X, to write, “Let’s do a fight with @FloydMayweather In INDIA."

The 2008 Beijing Olympic bronze medallist expressed his wish to square off against American professional boxer Floyd Mayweather in India. Mayweather, also an Olympic bronze medallist at the 1996 Atlanta Games proved to be one of the most profitable boxers up until his retirement in 2017 as he retired with an impeccable record.

Earlier in 2023, boxer Vijender Singh defeated Ghana's Eliasu Sule by knockout in the Jungle Rumble Pro Boxing match.

Apart from this, Boxer Vijender joined the Congress party in 2019 and the party fielded him from South Delhi, but in the very first election he had to face defeat from BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JAKE PAUL VS MIKE TYSONVIJENDER SINGH VS FLOYD MAYWEATHERVIJENDER SINGH MAYWEATHER FIGHTVIJENDER SINGHVIJENDER SINGH FLOYD MAYWEATHER

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Air Pollution Affects Mental Health

Explained: How Canada SDS Visa Helped Indian Students And Why Was It Stopped

'Kashur Aenz', Lone Domestic Goose Species In India, Found Dead In Thousands In Kashmir's Wular Lake

Explained: How SC Ruling On LMV Driving Licence Helps Drive Commercial Transport Vehicles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.