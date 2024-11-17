Vijender Singh Challenges Floyd Mayweather For A Fight In India

Hyderabad: A day after the iconic fight between Youtuber-turned-fighter Jake Paul and legendary pugilist Mike Tyson, Indian boxer Vijender Kumar, the first Indian boxer to win an Olympic medal, expressed his interest in bringing a fight to the shores of India.

Paul clinched a victory by unanimous decision against the likes of Iron Mike at the AT&T Arena in Texas on Saturday to cap a high-profile fight that has been on the fans’ minds ever since the bout's announcement. The 58-year-old Tyson struggled throughout the eight-round contest, landing only 18 punches from 97 thrown. Paul, 27, used his superior speed and movement to dominate Tyson, who was clearly showing his age.

The 39-year-old took to social media platform X, to write, “Let’s do a fight with @FloydMayweather In INDIA."

The 2008 Beijing Olympic bronze medallist expressed his wish to square off against American professional boxer Floyd Mayweather in India. Mayweather, also an Olympic bronze medallist at the 1996 Atlanta Games proved to be one of the most profitable boxers up until his retirement in 2017 as he retired with an impeccable record.

Earlier in 2023, boxer Vijender Singh defeated Ghana's Eliasu Sule by knockout in the Jungle Rumble Pro Boxing match.

Apart from this, Boxer Vijender joined the Congress party in 2019 and the party fielded him from South Delhi, but in the very first election he had to face defeat from BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri.