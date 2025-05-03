ETV Bharat / sports

After India's Withdrawal, Tournament Shifted From Pakistan To Uzbekistan

Karachi: The Central Asian Volleyball tournament from which India has withdrawn in the aftermath of the terror attack in Pahalgam has been shifted from Islamabad to Tashkent in Uzbekistan, an official of the Pakistan federation said on Saturday.

A senior official of Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) said the Central Asia Volleyball Association (CAVA) has taken the decision to shift the event to Uzbekistan.

“It is a huge disappointment for Pakistan volleyball even though India had withdrawn. But we fully understand the CAVA’s General Body’s decision,” the official said.

The scheduled dates of the tournament, to be contested among Pakistan, Iran, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, have not been changed.