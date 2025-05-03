ETV Bharat / sports

After India's Withdrawal, Tournament Shifted From Pakistan To Uzbekistan

The Central Asian volleyball tournament has been relocated to Tashkent, Uzbekistan, after India's withdrawal following a terror attack in Pahalgam.

The Central Asian volleyball tournament has been relocated to Tashkent, Uzbekistan, after India's withdrawal following a terror attack in Pahalgam.
representational image (AFP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : May 3, 2025 at 8:56 PM IST

1 Min Read

Karachi: The Central Asian Volleyball tournament from which India has withdrawn in the aftermath of the terror attack in Pahalgam has been shifted from Islamabad to Tashkent in Uzbekistan, an official of the Pakistan federation said on Saturday.

A senior official of Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) said the Central Asia Volleyball Association (CAVA) has taken the decision to shift the event to Uzbekistan.

“It is a huge disappointment for Pakistan volleyball even though India had withdrawn. But we fully understand the CAVA’s General Body’s decision,” the official said.

The scheduled dates of the tournament, to be contested among Pakistan, Iran, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, have not been changed.

On April 27, PVF official Abdul Ahad said India has withdrawn from the tournament which was earlier to be held in Islamabad from May 28.

Tension between the two neighbouring countries has grown following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, where 26 civilians, mostly tourists, were killed.

"The Indian volleyball officials have informed the regional body that their government has cancelled the NOC issued to them for the tournament after the incident in Pahalgam," Ahad had said. (with agency inputs)

Karachi: The Central Asian Volleyball tournament from which India has withdrawn in the aftermath of the terror attack in Pahalgam has been shifted from Islamabad to Tashkent in Uzbekistan, an official of the Pakistan federation said on Saturday.

A senior official of Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) said the Central Asia Volleyball Association (CAVA) has taken the decision to shift the event to Uzbekistan.

“It is a huge disappointment for Pakistan volleyball even though India had withdrawn. But we fully understand the CAVA’s General Body’s decision,” the official said.

The scheduled dates of the tournament, to be contested among Pakistan, Iran, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, have not been changed.

On April 27, PVF official Abdul Ahad said India has withdrawn from the tournament which was earlier to be held in Islamabad from May 28.

Tension between the two neighbouring countries has grown following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, where 26 civilians, mostly tourists, were killed.

"The Indian volleyball officials have informed the regional body that their government has cancelled the NOC issued to them for the tournament after the incident in Pahalgam," Ahad had said. (with agency inputs)

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PAHALGAM TERROR ATTACKVOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT IN PAKISTANINDIA WITHDRAWS FROM CAVINDIA WITHDRAWS FROM VOLLEYBALLCENTRAL ASIAN VOLLEYBALL

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

When 204 Peacocks Rush To One Call: A Youngster Keeps Promise He Made To His Grandfather On Deathbed Years Ago

Why CoBRA Commandos Are Heading to Kashmir for the First Time: 10 Points

Pearls Not From Oysters, But Plants: A Karnal Farmer's Love's Labour Yields Prized Gems

Book Review | 'The Kashmir Shawl' By Rosie Thomas Is An Epic Tale Of Romance, Secrets And War Spanning Decades

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.