After Hockey, Odisha Govt Announces To Sponsor National Kho Kho Team

Bhubaneswar: Ten days before the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup in New Delhi, the Odisha government on Friday announced to sponsor the national Kho Kho team for a period of three years, giving a significant boost to India's sporting culture. India being the host, the Kho Kho World Cup is set to commence at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi from January 13 to 19, 2025.

As per the CMO statement, the period of Odisha’s sponsorship will be from January 2025 to December 2027, and the state government will provide Rs 15 crore at Rs 5 crore per year for the national Kho Kho team.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said, "The state government has decided to sponsor the national Kho Kho team for the next three years, to promote the game as well as encourage the players. For this, a total expenditure of Rs 15 crore (Rs 5 crore per year) over three years, will be incurred. This whole amount will be borne by the Odisha Mining Corporation. The move is expected to enhance Odisha's image globally through branding in national and international sports."

Over the years, Odisha has shown immense interest in development of sports. The state has played crucial role in transforming Indian hockey, sponsoring both the men's and women's national teams since 2018. In June 2024, the state government also announced the extension of its sponsorship for Hockey India until 2036.

The way it has nurtured hockey to regain its glory, it seems the government now aims to do the same for Kho Kho as well. It is believed that the Kho Kho sponsorship could be a game-changer, paving the way for other states and organisations to come forward in strengthening the sporting ecosystem.