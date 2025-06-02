ETV Bharat / sports

After BCCI, PCB Makes Contracted Players To Compete In At Least One Domestic Event

Lahore: Nearly six months after BCCI made it mandatory to its centrally contracted players to participate in domestic tournament when free and fully fit, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday made it compulsory to its contracted players to play at least one domestic event during the season when free from national commitments.

Pakistan's recent performances have been forgettable, having failed to reach the knockout stages of ICC events including T20 World Cup 2024, ODI World Cup 2023 and 2025 Champions Trophy.

The PCB felt that the only way to improve the quality of players was to make the domestic structure more competitive.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who recently became the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Chairman, said it would allow domestic players and youngsters to play alongside international players and share dressing room with them.

"It will benefit the domestic players in the long run and be prepared for what to expect at the International level," he said.